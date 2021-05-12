SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evernow, a company focused on rebuilding healthcare for women, starting with science-backed, custom treatment plans for menopause, today announces the release of The Evernow Menopause Study, which aggregates the first-hand reported experiences of over 40,000 US women experiencing perimenopause and menopause. Evernow is leveraging these findings to help move the science forward and communicate insights to women everywhere about what menopause looks like today.
Quick Takeaways:
● 95% of women rated 3 or more of their menopause symptoms as 3 (severe) or 4 (very severe) on a scale of 0-4
● 80% of women reported severe anxiety and depression with menopause
● Women who smoke, have had a hysterectomy or have a higher BMI typically experienced more severe menopause symptoms
● Symptom type and severity changed over the journey from perimenopause to menopause
● HT helped decrease the severity of nearly all symptoms by 70% within 1-2 months
More than 55 million women in the United States are currently in menopause. Every year, an additional 2 million will join them. Just as every woman differs, symptoms during menopause do as well—from what shows up first or last to duration, occurrence, and severity.
The data Evernow collected has been anonymized, aggregated, and analyzed by a team of researchers, scientists and physicians at Evernow. The study's intent is to call attention to a real gap in the modern healthcare system where a very large number of women are being not just underserved, but unserved nearly entirely.
The study can be viewed in full at http://www.evernow.com/study. Some of the key findings include:
1. Menopause symptoms aren't easy. More than 95% of respondents rated at least 3 symptoms as "severe" or "very severe."
2. Menopause isn't just hot flashes. Nearly 80% of respondents reported brain fog, weight changes, sleep disruption, and fatigue. Over 60% reported joint or muscular pain, night sweats, and hot flashes and over 50% reported skin and hair changes, vaginal dryness, and mood swings.
3. Symptoms change over time. The frequency and severity of symptoms changed over time. One example was brain fog, which 80% of women reported overall, but can be most severe in perimenopause. These nuances are important to understand because perimenopausal symptoms may be subtle and misattributed, thus delaying care and management.
4. BMI Impacts Severity of Symptoms. The survey data showed a direct positive correlation between Body Mass Index (BMI) and menopause symptom severity: the higher the BMI, the more severe the symptoms.
5. Hormonal Therapy (HT) is a safe and effective treatment for nearly every major menopause symptom. Evernow members reported over 70% decrease in symptom severity of major symptoms, including hot flashes and night sweats, weight changes, vaginal dryness, anxiety/depression and skin/hair changes. Furthermore, they reported significant improvements within the first or second months after starting treatment.
"This study underscores the fact that the recurring narrative of a 50 year woman with hot flashes is simply not the whole story. We now know that the symptoms of menopause can last a decade-plus, are very disruptive, and are much more than just one or two things. Menopause is a defining event in women's lives, and how it is recognized and treated can determine a woman's health and longevity for the second half of her life. Using these insights, we hope to guide women and the larger medical community on how to better treat the symptoms and health impacts of menopause, and to develop a deeper understanding of the impact of menopause on women's bodies," said Alicia Jackson, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Evernow.
"This is a stage of a woman's life where she should be thriving—not miserable from brain fog or sleep deprivation. Hormonal therapy can add life back on to those years that otherwise would have gone missed out on," said Dr. Emily Hu, MD, FACOG, OBGYN and Chief Medical Officer, Evernow.
Everyone should be able to keep living their best lives through menopause. Recognizing the symptoms and understanding their severity is a significant step toward treatment. To read the full report, visit http://www.evernow.com/study. To learn more about Evernow visit http://www.evernow.com. If you're curious if you qualify for Hormonal Treatment, take the free, 10-minute assessment at https://evernow.com/start.
