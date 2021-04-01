ANNAPOLIS, Md., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Population Health Impact Institute (PHII)™ announces a complimentary webinar, which will highlight how mental health conditions can increase the likelihood of COVID-19 infections. This innovative research study used Trajectory® Healthcare's epidemiological-based AI software using the Colorado All Payer Claims Data Base to track how co-morbidities impact the likelihood of becoming infected with the coronavirus.
The presentation will feature two nationally known thought leaders in the population health field and will include a respondent panel made of experts in public health, medicine, and health economics. The study found several key population health trends:
- Preexisting mental health conditions are a strong independent predictor of COVID-19; and
- A mental health diagnosis, in combination with known COVID-19 physical conditions (i.e., diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, and hypertension) acts as a strong multiplier on predicting COVID-19 incidence.
The webinar will take place on April 12, 2021 at 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. (ET). To register for this complimentary webinar, click here.
"We believe this study is among the first to discover that mental/behavioral health conditions, including depression and anxiety, interact with physical diseases (i.e. hypertension, diabetes, COPD, asthma, and chronic kidney diseases) in such a way to become a strong predictor of COVID-19," notes Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH Founder and Chief Science Officer Trajectory Healthcare, LLC and PHII Board Chair.
"As a result of the study findings, current immunization strategies and outreach should consider putting individuals with prior mental and behavioral health history in high priority groups," adds Janet (Jessie) Sullivan, MD, Principal, SE JNS, LLC; former CMO, Hudson Health Plan
Dr. Wilson and Dr. Sullivan are the study authors. A pre-print version of the study is available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3807198.
Garry Carneal, JD, MA, CEO Schooner Strategies and PHII Advisory Board Chair will moderate the webinar, which will feature Dr. Wilson and Dr. Sullivan. The webinar panel responders will feature:
-Rachel Nolan, PhD, Assistant Professor, University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine
-Patricia Salber, MD, MPH, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Doctor Weighs In
-Deborah Viola, MBA, PhD; Vice President, Data Management and Analytics, Westchester Medical Center Health Network.
A follow-up webinar will be hosted in June with additional findings on pandemic related changes in general utilization patterns over time, the relationship between social determinants of health (SDOH) and COVID-19, and medical and behavioral health issues subsequent to a COVID-19 diagnosis. For more information about PHII, see http://www.phiinstitute.org. For more information about Trajectory Healthcare, see http://www.trajectoryhealthcare.com
About Population Health Impact Institute (PHII) – http://www.phiinstitute.org
The Population Health Impact Institute is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2004 to promote credible, transparent, standardized, and replicable impact evaluations of defined population health programs (e.g., wellness, health promotion, payment for provider performance, disease management, case management, medical management, etc.). PHII promotes independent, impartial, accurate, and credible evaluation of the economic and clinical outcomes of defined population health programs, using impact methods that are transparent and replicable and standardized.
Trajectory® Heathcare, LLC – http://www.trajectoryhealthcare.com
Trajectory Healthcare, LLC is a population health analytics solutions company. We help evaluate, improve, and design population health management programs using your evidence and our patented analytics tools. Founded in 2002, Trajectory HealthCare has provided epidemiologic consulting services to a full range of health-related organizations, including Medicare programs, Medicaid Agencies, commercial health plans (large and small), care management vendors, employer groups, investment bankers, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Disease Management Association of America (now the Population Health Alliance), Academy Health, accreditation agencies such as URAC, and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).
About Schooner Strategies – http://www.schoonerstrategies.com
Schooner Strategies is a leading force in healthcare policy development, accreditation programs, government relations support, operational management, and business development, benefiting dozens of clients since 2007. Schooner arms clients with the tools, resources and industry knowledge to optimize their business mission and goals. Schooner provides the ideas, strategies and tactics to conduct original research, gather vital industry-specific data and acquire important market intelligence and trends information. Schooner also can help clients manage and staff their organizations. The consulting firm is located in downtown historic Annapolis, Maryland.
Media Contact
Judy Behm, Schooner Strategies, 443-440-6001, info@schoonerstrategies.com
SOURCE Population Health Impact Institute