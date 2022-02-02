MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New predictors of safety for peanut oral immunotherapy (OIT) in preschoolers will help physicians develop a personalized approach to OIT safety, according to a recent study that will be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI).
"Shared decision-making between healthcare providers and families is essential when it comes to OIT, and the results of this study should make predicting OIT reactions a little bit easier," said Edmond S. Chan, MD, FAAAAI, co-author of the study. "Our modeling includes not only starting age of the patient, but starting doses and duration of build-up."
Researchers analyzed data from the Canadian Food Allergy Immunotherapy Registry for the study, which included 672 preschoolers. Authors used multivariate logistic regression modeling with the maximum grade of reaction, which was grade two or higher, versus grade one or no reaction, as the outcome.
Predictors analyzed included sex, age, reaction grade before the patient underwent OIT, atopic conditions, sIgE level, skin prick test size, time spent on OIT, the OIT starting dose and minimum dose eliciting symptoms during OIT. 35.7% of preschoolers in the dataset had a grade two or higher reaction, and 1.19% had a grade four reaction during OIT. The multivariate model found that older age, higher baseline sIgE, a grade two or higher reaction pre-OIT and lower eliciting dose (i.e., the first dose during the build-up schedule which triggered symptoms) predicted a reaction of grade two or higher during OIT.
Visit aaaai.org to learn more about OIT. Research presented at the AAAAI Annual Meeting, February 25-28 in Phoenix, Arizona, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
