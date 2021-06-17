MENLO PARK, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January AI (the first precision health company that accurately predicts users' blood sugar response to over 16 million foods in its proprietary atlas) today announces that it is a proud partner in Mediaplanet's "Living with Diabetes" campaign, alongside organizations including the American Diabetes Association, Diabetes Research Institute Foundation, American Heart Association, JDRF, and National Kidney Foundation.
"Half of the adult U.S. population, some 122 million people, have diabetes or prediabetes," notes January AI founder and CEO Noosheen Hashemi. "With AI, we have an unprecedented opportunity to help them figure out what in their daily habits is working and what needs tweaking. Predicting their blood sugar response empowers them to make smarter choices, like what foods to avoid or hack, how much of a food to enjoy guilt-free, how much and when to exercise, and so much more. We're only scratching the surface."
The print component of "Living With Diabetes" was published in today's edition of USA TODAY in select markets, and the digital version can be found online at futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/diabetes.
January AI also announces today that its scientific study "Improvement in glucose regulation using a digital tracker and continuous glucose monitoring in healthy adults and those with Type 2 Diabetes" has been published in Diabetes Therapy. Authored by Michael Snyder and colleagues, the study shows that the 10-day use of a CGM as a part of multimodal data collection, with synthesis and participant feedback provided by a mobile health app, can significantly reduce hyperglycemia in non-insulin-treated individuals, including those with early stages of glucose dysregulation.
"A CGM plus our AI significantly improves glucose control in 10 days — that's pretty remarkable," says Michael Snyder, Ph.D., January AI's co-founder, and director of genomics and personalized medicine at Stanford University. "Diabetes is a health problem greater than COVID, and we need advanced technologies like these to help get this endemic under control and improve people's lives."
Experts estimate that worldwide insulin use will increase 20 percent by the year 2030. The insulin intensive market is 3.5 million people today, with an additional 30 million people with Type 2 diabetes who could benefit from using a CGM. January AI is the only company predicting glycemic response for healthy, prediabetes, and Type 2 diabetes populations. January AI's unique approach uses artificial intelligence to help users decide what to eat, including predictions about how they might react to different foods before they even eat them.
Setting January AI apart from other self-care programs is its multi-omic approach to synthesizing wearable, food, and microbiome data to make recommendations personalized to each individual's physiology. Its clinically studied Season of Me program takes users on an engaging journey of self discovery and positive behavior change to improve metabolic health
and stave off chronic disease.
Drawing from its proprietary atlas of more than 16 million foods, complete with glycemic index and glycemic load data, January AI is the only metabolic health program that helps you make decisions about what to eat, including predictions on how you might react to different foods before you eat them. It helps you manage food intake commensurate with activity levels, learn how to safely and easily increase your fasting window, and increase your fiber intake, which has been shown to moderate glucose spikes.
About January AI
Founded by tech veteran Noosheen Hashemi, and Chairman of Genetics and Director of Genomics and Personalized Medicine at Stanford University, Dr. Michael Snyder, January AI is the first precision health company that combines heart rate and continuous glucose monitors, sleep and activity tracking, and seamless meal logging, including inferred calorie and fiber consumption drawing from a proprietary atlas of 16 million foods, to give you a complete picture of your metabolic health and nudge you towards better habits in just 30 days—from predicting which foods you should eat and avoid, to when a brisk walk or overnight fast can bring your blood sugar back into a healthy range.
For more information, visit http://www.january.ai.
Company Press Contact:
Stefanie Beasley, Partner
Beasley Mccusker Communications
SOURCE January AI