CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research, in collaboration with Cambridge Brain Sciences, found that children who completed the Brain Balance Program® saw significant overall improvements in cognition across all cognitive tasks measured, with the greatest changes seen on tasks of memory, reasoning, verbal ability, and concentration.
The study examined the effect of the Brain Balance Program® on the cognitive performance of children and adolescents with developmental and attention challenges. The findings support the role of the Brain Balance Program as an effective option to enhance aspects of cognitive performance for kids and teens with ADHD symptoms.(1)
"It is impressive and exciting that the children who completed this program demonstrated such significant improvement across a broad range of cognitive tasks," says Dr. Wild, a research scientist from the Brain and Mind Institute at Western University in London, Canada, and lead statistician on the study.
The results of this research are consistent with another recent study, conducted by Harvard University's McLean Hospital, which found that the Brain Balance Program was as effective as low-dose stimulant medication in improving attention and behavior.(2)
"There is a growing body of evidence supporting Brain Balance's holistic, integrative approach to drive cognitive and developmental improvements," says Dr. Rebecca Jackson, Brain Balance's vice president of programs and outcomes.
"These studies are especially meaningful because the kids and parents who are navigating attention and developmental challenges want better options — not just more coping mechanisms. The findings support the role of the Brain Balance Program as an effective option to significantly improve aspects of cognitive performance for kids and teens with developmental and attentional issues."
ATTENTION & LEARNING CHALLENGES IN THE U.S.
ADHD is a condition affecting nearly 10% of children and adolescents, creating challenges and disruptions in many areas of life including learning. 62% of children with ADHD are taking stimulant medication to help manage their symptoms.(3) While medications can help to manage many of the symptoms attributed to ADHD, there can still be underlying cognitive challenges in important areas such as memory, focus and reasoning — struggles that have been linked to weak connections across different regions in the brain.(4)
BRAIN BALANCE AS A SUPPORTING OR ALTERNATIVE OPTION TO MEDICATION
Extensive scientific research demonstrates that the brain can change, creating an opportunity for improvement. Brain Balance has applied this research to develop a program that focuses on strengthening the foundation of development and brain connectivity, rather than masking symptoms or coping with them for life. The program incorporates a unique combination of physical, sensory, and cognitive activities that can help improve our ability to complete cognitive tasks and enhance executive functioning.
Brain Balance offers a personalized, drug-free program helping individuals improve focus, behavior, social skills, anxiety, and academic performance. The program takes an integrative approach to strengthening brain connectivity through sensory engagement, physical development, academics, and nutrition. Over the past decade and across 86 locations, this unique and effective program has helped more than 45,000 families create a brighter path for their future. Visit BrainBalanceCenters.com to learn more.
