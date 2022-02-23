BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a new addition to its AMPLIFY article collection, Supportiv (https://www.supportiv.com) adds to its amplifying awareness of complex, marginalized mental health challenges while presenting fresh, first-person insights and challenges to mainstream conversations.
Supportiv Co-Founder & CEO Helena Plater-Zyberk explains why it's so important to recognize the impact of marginalization on individual mental health: "When your mental health experience is complex or less commonly discussed in mainstream conversations, those around you are much less likely to make you feel understood or validated–even if they'd like to. We work better together as humans when we have an idea of what others might be going through."
Student writers from around the US delve into emotional struggles related to issues of identity and marginalized experience. Newly published titles in the AMPLIFY collection (https://www.supportiv.com/amplify) include:
Diagnosis Disparities Among Black Women | Ariel Montague
Eco Anxiety, Climate Change, And BIPOC Mental Health | Madeleine Tremblay
Mixed Race Mental Health: Thinking In Brown And White | Sophie Reisbord
What Inclusivity Means To People With Disabilities | Sarah Kimak
The Alienation of LGBTQIA+ Within Indigenous Communities | Maleah Mays
Colorism-Based Social Status Damages Self-Image Among South Asians | Aditi Bhat
How Our View of Autism Should Change in the Year 2022 | Fox Richards
Covid's Disproportionate Filipino-American Deaths: Grieving And Coping | Melissa Cabana
The Intergenerational Trauma Of Living In Diaspora | Bara'ah Oriqat
Co-Founder Pouria Mojabi emphasizes the importance of these new additions to Supportiv's AMPLIFY collection: "Disability, neurodivergence, and racial and cultural context come together to leave a unique mark on individual mental health. While everyone's experience is different, it's important to amplify nuanced personal perspectives when we can–because someone out there is searching for someone who relates. Whether you've experienced these specific challenges or not, there's something for everyone to learn from these resources."
In addition to its peer-to-peer support network, relevant Supportiv articles and tips also surface in real-time inside its 24/7 peer support chats. By typing a few words in response to the question: "What's your struggle?" users are matched in under a minute to topic-specific peer-to-peer group chats for anonymous support – from pandemic burnout to virus anxiety, from relationship drama to isolation, and from trauma to depression. Even experiences regarding objectification, culture, stigma, and shame are up for discussion in Supportiv's anonymous peer support chats.
Read nuanced perspectives on common, yet under-addressed struggles at https://www.supportiv.com/amplify.
For more information on participating in the ongoing Amplify Writing Internship, visit https://www.supportiv.com/amplify-internship.
Supportiv has already enabled over 700,000 users to feel less lonely, anxious, stressed, misunderstood, and hopeless through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. The peer support network is available instantly at http://www.supportiv.com.
