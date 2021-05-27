KENOSHA, Wis., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Kenall announced the introduction of its new Indigo-Clean® MSDIC13, a 13-inch surface-mount LED light fixture that can be installed anywhere, including schools, healthcare facilities, gyms, and correctional facilities, as simply as installing a smoke detector. Once installed, the MSDIC13 provides continuous environmental disinfection, utilizing a safe wavelength of visible light (405nm) to kill pathogens including SARS-CoV-2, Influenza-A, MRSA and C. diff. The new MSDIC also features Indigo-Clean's next generation light engine that provides spaces with truer white light and accurate color rendering.
The Indigo-Clean MSDIC13 conveniently fits over existing 6" recessed downlights and features completely integrated controls, which means no additional wiring or components are required. Cliff Yahnke, PhD, Director of Clinical Affairs for Indigo-Clean, said, "Our goal was to create something that kills harmful bacteria and viruses and can be installed by maintenance staff without the need for a contractor." Yahnke continued, "We are the first in the world to show that our 405nm visible disinfecting light can kill viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza-A in occupied spaces. Combined with Kenall's history of world-class engineering, this is the first truly 'go-anywhere' disinfecting product." He concluded, "The implications of this are profound. Not only is it safe for people, but it doesn't damage materials and it lasts for 10 years -- key requirements for users concerned with lifecycle costs."
Like other Indigo-Clean environmental disinfection products, the MSDIC:
- Kills SARS-CoV-2, Influenza-A, MRSA, C. diff. and other pathogens in the air, and on surfaces
- Uses safe 405nm visible light rather than UV light
- Continuously disinfects, maintaining bio-burden reduction between terminal cleanings
- Does not harm people or degrade materials
About Kenall
Indigo-Clean is a registered trademark of Kenall Manufacturing Co., a Legrand Company. Kenall was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin). For additional information, visit http://www.kenall.com.
