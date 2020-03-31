SAN RAMON, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 50 million Americans suffer from allergies each year. According to a new survey, 84% of allergy sufferers acknowledge suffering symptoms inside their homes, but don't realize the major cause is actually dust mites. Shelter-in-place orders nationwide are keeping many allergy sufferers in their homes for long periods of time and they are seeking ways to mitigate their allergies.
RAYCOP, makers of UVC allergen vacuums, conducted a February 2020 nationwide online survey of 300 American adults. Highlights from the survey include:
- 84% of Americans suffer from allergy symptoms inside their homes
- Almost 50% of those polled attributed their symptoms to pollen; only 28% thought they were from dust mites
- According to the Allergy and Asthma Foundation, dust mites are a leading cause of in-home allergies. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology reports that in some regions as many as 90% of people with allergic asthma suffer from dust-mite sensitivity.
- 63% of allergy sufferers vacuum their homes at least once a week
- A full 64% take allergy medication at least once a month and 33% spend up to $200 a year on medication
"Dust mites are harmful when inhaled since they irritate nasal passages and respiratory tracts. Cleaning with a UVC light and HEPA vacuum such as RAYCOP allergen vacuums can help relieve your dust mite allergies," said RAYCOP Founder and Immunologist Dr. Michael Lee.
Dr. Lee cites four tips for lessening in-home allergy symptoms by keeping dust mite populations under control. They are:
- Washing soft surfaces (blankets, bedding) in hot water weekly
- Regular vacuuming with an allergen vacuum
- Use allergy and dust proof covers on mattresses, box springs and pillows where dust mites thrive
- Clean and/or replace filters on in-home air systems regularly
Dr. Lee is the inventor of RayClean Technology©, which combats the potentially harmful microorganisms that you can't see. The technology utilizes the same UVC light that hospitals use to combat bacteria and viruses. Additional features of the technology include pulsation to loosen dust mites and dirt trapped within fabrics; HEPA filtration that captures 99.9% of common allergens and optimized suction to eliminate particles without harming fabrics.
"I looked for a product to recommend that would help prevent the symptoms allergy sufferers experience," says Dr. Lee. "Mattresses, pillows, blankets and upholstered furniture are the perfect home for dust mites. I couldn't find an effective product that could remove allergens from these fabrics, so I started the RAYCOP company and developed the first generation RAYCOP allergen vacuum."
RAYCOP has been a pioneer in allergen vacuums since 2005.
"Our mission is to clean the unseen," explains Hirobumi Suzuki, CEO, RAYCOP North America. "We have incorporated our signature UV light sanitization capability, which removes 99.9% of bacteria and viruses and helps reduce future dust mite populations."
RAYCOP's hand-held UV allergen vacuum, the RN, includes a four-stage filtration system incorporating a high-efficiency particulate air filter, UVC ultraviolet light, optimized suction and a dual-motor brush head. The RN utilizes RayClean Technology to remove 99.9% of bacteria and viruses from fabrics. It also deactivates the DNA in dust mite eggs so they can't hatch, reducing future dust mite populations.
About RAYCOP
Founded by a medical doctor in 2005, RAYCOP is a leading consumer health product manufacturer focused on improving the quality of life for allergy sufferers. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, RAYCOP is the pioneer in ultraviolet light allergen vacuums with more than six million units sold to date. RAYCOP products are currently sold in many countries around the world. In 2016, RAYCOP strengthened its global presence with the addition of a North American headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area. To learn more, please visit www.raycop.com.
