Findings show the pandemic lifestyle is causing people to urinate more frequently throughout the day. More than two-in-five respondents believe decreased level of physical activity has increased the amount of times they urinate during the day. Due to lack of physical activity and sitting for long periods of time, many respondents' urinary health has changed and previous daily routines have been altered.
ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aeroflow Urology, a nationwide provider of continence care supplies through insurance, announced today the results of a proprietary survey designed to show that the pandemic has caused almost half of respondents to report a higher frequency of urinating and experiencing an increase in the urge to urinate. The pandemic-induced lifestyle changes ultimately resulted in a significant reduction of physical activity. The third-party administered survey polled 1,198 total respondents working remotely in the United States and was completed in April 2022. The full survey results can be found here.
Notable survey results include:
- 74% of respondents stated they find themselves sitting for longer periods of time than before the pandemic, with 40% indicating they are sitting for seven or more hours a day.
- 41% of respondents state they exercise less now than before the pandemic.
- Nearly half (43%) of respondents report decreased level of physical activity has increased the amount of times they urinate during the day.
- More than half of respondents (53%) report urinating six or more times per day, including at night.
- More than two-in-five respondents (43%) have noticed that they are both emptying their bladder more now than before the pandemic and experiencing an increased urge to urinate more frequently in the last year.
- Of the 617 respondents who contracted COVID-19, more than one-in-five (22%) noticed an increased urge to urinate since recovering.
- More than 1 in 4 (25%) respondents have had to change their daily schedule to accommodate for frequent urination.
The survey shows the importance of prioritizing physical activity for the benefit of urinary health as remote work becomes less temporary and more permanent. The correlation between lack of physical activity and urination is clear, as respondents stated they are sitting for longer periods of time and working out less, and also experiencing increases in the urge and frequency of urination. As the remote work environment becomes less temporary and more permanent, now is the time for bladder health to be taken more seriously before more serious urinary issues occur.
"Especially now, it's important to prioritize bladder health before any more serious urinary issues occur," said Aleece Fosnight, MSPAS, PA-C, CSC-S, CSE, NCMP, IF and Medical Advisor to Aeroflow Urology. "A lack of movement or living a sedentary lifestyle ultimately causes tissues to stretch from the constant force of our bodies sitting down. This increases the urge to empty the bladder, and only gets worse the older one gets."
"Living a predominantly inactive lifestyle leads to a rise in constipation, which creates a full abdomen. The bladder is prevented from fully expanding and causes distress to those structures. This stretch in connective tissues, paired with an increase in constipation, eventually causes incontinence to occur and worsen if no changes in physical activity are made."
