PLANO, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epiq MD, Inc., the convergence of primary care, mental health, preventative, and wellness programs through an online healthcare platform, announces the launch of its Commercial Division today. This new division will target small and medium sized businesses (SMB's) as well as municipalities in its coverage area, including Alaska, Georgia, Illinois and Texas; collectively this represents a market size of an approximate 950,000 entities. Operations will be managed from the Company's headquarter offices in Texas and will encompass a client-friendly, no obligation analysis as part of its general sales process.
Epiq MD has made clear its mission of bringing healthcare solutions to the 80 plus million uninsured and underinsured, hardworking U.S. residents who have been left behind by ever increasing medical costs. In order to better accommodate this mandate, Epiq MD believes working with employer groups has the potential to be one of the best courses of action. Alejandro Rodriguez, Epiq MD's CEO, states "perhaps the greatest lesson learned the past eighteen months has been the value of a sound mind and body; to the extent that people spend decades of their lives in the workplace, it's only right that businesses become genuinely concerned with the quality of life, mental health and general wellness of its employees." Rodriguez further stated, "some industries such as retail or service have been in desperate need of fundamental change in employee care for a long time now. Employee value is at the forefront of these industries; however, millions still lack affordable primary care."
According to the American Medical Association, our nations medical debt has grown to $140 Billion just in the past year alone – most industry experts estimate that this number, along with healthcare spending in general will continue its meteoric rise. "The ever-increasing nature of healthcare cost, along with the modus operandi of insurance companies only serve to further divide the tremendous gap for low to moderate wage workers and access to healthcare. We believe this negatively affects the individual and the employer alike, creating a ripple effect within companies and society in general," cited Epiq MD's COO, Verdie Bowen.
The company's service options include Primary Care, Mental Health, Life Coaching, Prescription Discount Programs and Ask-a-Medical-Expert. Employers can opt for customized branded solutions, create specialized services with a heavy focus in a specific area such as mental health or chronic disease management. Employers also have the benefit of taking advantage of Epiq MD's specialized content. According to a 2018 report, 50% of individuals with employer sponsored insurance say they have declined or postponed getting healthcare and prescription drugs because of cost. The company believes that it can aid in not only improving that percentage, but the quality of life for many as well. "Approximately 30% of all working (nonelderly) Americans decline the health insurance offered to them by their employer; moreover, half of all working Americans are employed in low-wage jobs, making it extremely difficult to afford health insurance. Employers can use our platform to help alleviate much of this stress for their employees," stated COO, Verdie Bowen.
Epiq MD has provided more information available on its website: https://epiqmd.com/Employers, along with an inquiry form to schedule a free no-obligation analysis to better evaluate the positive impact that Epiq MD can have on your business. The company believes that this approach will allow decision makers and business owners to evaluate a multifaceted value proposition that can be realized from Epiq MD's health and wellness platform. According to one case study by Forrester Research, a company increased productivity by 14% and saved over $6 million in healthcare cost over a three-year period. Rodriguez further added, "our research shows that increased productivity, reduction in overall sick days and tardiness, improve morale and an improvement in employee retention are just some of the benefits that businesses may experience with an effective health and wellness plan."
Epiq MD's services can be accessed at its website; http://www.epiqmd.com, by email at enroll@epiqmd.com or by calling its call center at 1-(844)-8-EPIQ MD, or 844-837-4763. Get all the latest news and developments by following Epiq MD on social media outlets: Facebook, Instagram or Linked-In.
About EPIQ MD, Inc.
EPIQ MD believes that everyone deserves to live an epic life. It is the convergence of primary medical and mental health care, preventative care and wellness programs - on one digital platform, in a single offering. Conceived as a digital telemedicine-based business from the start, its core mission is to bring these services and knowledge to the 80 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured. Its telemedicine platform provides services such as primary care, medical advisory, ask a medical expert, mental health services, discounted diagnostic lab services, prescription discount program, nutritional counseling and much more. Today Epiq MD is active and operational in Alaska, Georgia, Illinois and Texas. For more information, please contact us at media@epiqmd.com or by phone at 1-844-8 EPIQ MD.
