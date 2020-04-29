WASHINGTON, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Masks Now Coalition is pleased to announce a new custom textile in partnership with ThermOWeb, makers of HeatnBond. Their new fabric makes it easier for sewists to make three-layer masks that comply with all CDC guidelines and FDA regulations.
People who sew masks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic can buy ThermOWeb pre-cut kits for $8.99 to buy a 25-mask kit, an 80-mask kit for $22.99, or a 200-mask kit $49.99, and all orders come with free shipping.
The Masks Now Coalition is a grassroots movement of over 11,000 nationwide volunteers working together to help protect frontline workers and healthcare professionals through sewing and donating masks to organizations in need. More than 1,000 organizations have requested over 400,000 masks from the coalition, across every state in America, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. The Masks Now Coalition national hotline organizes volunteers, accepts donations and distributes free mask patterns to the public when people text the word 'masks' to 50409.
Rachel Emard runs the Masks Now Coalition's industry partnerships. Jodi Murray is the Executive Director and founder of Created for Crisis, the nonprofit charity sponsor of the Masks Now Coalition that designs its mask.
Second-generation family-owned company ThermOWeb are the manufacturers of HeatnBond brand products and are based in Wheeling, Illinois. ThermOWeb created this new textile specifically for use in the MasksNow.org 3-Layer Mask Pattern.
Together, the Masks Now Coalition and ThermOWeb launched a new website thermowebmasksnow.com to sell and distribute the new nonfusible interfacing kits which ensure that a steady supply of material is available for sewists making nonmedical masks now. This new polyester textile add-on helps cotton masks work better according to a recent University of Chicago study. (Study: bit.ly/UImasks)
"ThermOWeb's new textile makes it easier for Masks Now Coalition volunteers to make a better fitting mask that meets all CDC guidelines they recommend for universal use," says Murray. "To volunteer making masks now or to donate to our efforts all you have to do is text 'masks' to 50409."
"Every mask our volunteers make for patients helps free up a manufactured mask for doctors and nurses," says Emard. "All of our essential workers need to mask up now."
