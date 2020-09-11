PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearlyHuman, LLC has launched Reveal, a transparent protective mask to protect against COVID-19 on Kickstarter. Reveal highlights the facial gestures and micro-expressions that connect us—the joyful hello of a smile, the romance of blowing a kiss, and the subtle difference between seriousness and sarcasm.
REVEAL has four simple components:
- Clear polycarbonate shell with safe, anti-fog coating
- Soft silicone gasket, comfortable fit, airtight seal
- Adjustable, easily replaceable strap
- Replaceable filter cartridges, N95 level two-way
Here's what ClearlyHuman co-founder Richard Holbrook (award-winning designer: Bernhardt Design, Brown Jordan, and Herman Miller) has to say about the design of the Reveal mask:
"Our ClearlyHuman Reveal mask design solves critical challenges around mask-wearing. We believe our mask will unlock the power of safe communication and restore some humanity during these crazy times."
— Richard Holbrook
During the thirty-day Kickstarter campaign, ClearlyHuman is offering reduced pricing and volume discounts for early backers. At the close of the campaign, Reveal will be available at www.clearlyhuman.com. Filter cartridge replacements will be offered on-demand or through convenient subscription programs.
The ClearlyHuman Reveal campaign is now live at http://bit.ly/clearlyhumanKS.
