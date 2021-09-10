SAN DIEGO, Sep. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeWalker Mobility Products, a San Diego-based leader in personal mobility innovation, introduces the UPWalker® Neuro with features designed for the daily living needs of neurological and movement disorder patients as well as clinical applications that may assist therapists when performing various functional mobility activities. Based on the popular UPWalker-- the original upright posture walker -- the UPWalker Neuro includes rotational armrests, speed control and reverse motion stops in addition to the standard features of the original UPWalker.
Original UPWalker.
The UPWalker is a revolutionary mobility product that enables users to walk comfortably with upright posture, increased safety and less pain as compared to traditional walkers and rollators that can cause users to hunch over with pressure on their hands, wrists and back. According to a clinical research study, the unique design of the UPWalker reduces pain in the wrists, lower back and leg joints as compared to traditional walkers, and the upright position enables the user to walk farther with less effort.
With its modern, ergonomic design and cushioned adjustable-height armrests, safety handbrakes, eight-inch multi-surface wheels, padded sit-to-stand handles and an integrated seat, the UPWalker was engineered for active living indoors and out and for physical therapy treatments in rehabilitation settings. The UPWalker is easy to maneuver, lightweight and folds easily for convenient storage and transport.
UPWalker Neuro
Designed to deliver additional functions and benefits for neurological and movement disorder patients and their therapists, the UPWalker Neuro includes the following unique features:
- armrest angle adjustments for hemipelagic and other patients with limited arm movement or muscle tone (angle can be set anywhere between straight ahead and perpendicular across the body)
- backup prevention mechanism on both rear wheels to reduce the risk of retropulsion
- speed control resistance brake to manage the pace with which the UPWalker rolls
- armrest bridge that provides enhanced stability for impaired patients
- rechargeable motion activated safety light that illuminates the user's path
- personal item bag with air vents for portable oxygen concentrators
- sit-to-stand handles that provide support when sitting or standing
- surface materials that can be cleaned and sanitized
The UPWalker Neuro is currently available at MSRP of $795 including free shipping and standard accessory package. Standard accessories include a beverage holder, backrest and personal item bag. Optional accessories include a luxury personal item bag, shopping bag, smart phone holder, cane holder and flashlight. The UPWalker Neuro is backed by a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and a limited lifetime warranty on the frame.
The user height range for the UPWalker Neuro is 5'3" to 6'10" and the user weight capacity is up to 400 pounds. The UPWalker Neuro weighs 29.7 pounds. Additional information on the UPWalker Neuro can be found at upwalker.com
"We are excited to introduce the UPWalker Neuro in order to meet the specific needs of neurological patients and therapists who treat this population," stated Craig Shugert, Chief Executive Officer of LifeWalker. "The UPWalker Neuro delivers all of the features and benefits of the original UPWalker along with enhanced safety designs and functions to help those with movement and neurological disorders. The UPWalker Neuro represents the newest addition to our expanding line of UPWalker products intended to meet the needs of users with specific mobility needs and goals."
About LifeWalker Mobility Products
LifeWalker Mobility Products, headquartered in San Diego, is focused on the design and commercialization of a new category of assistive mobility products that are referred to as "upright walkers," designed to enable users to walk with greater stability, comfort, dignity and independence. The Company's mission is to create mobility devices that improve the lives of people who need assistance with walking as a result of aging or orthopedic, neurological or cardiovascular diseases and disorders. For additional information please see http://www.lifewalkermobility.com.
