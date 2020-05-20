TOMBALL, Texas, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximity Systems, Inc., a leading provider in innovative health care furniture and technology, announced UV-Cube, a new product in their lineup of UV-C disinfection devices. Designed to disable pathogens by breaking the DNA sequence and rendering them unable to reproduce and spread, UV-Cube provides automated, chemical-free disinfection.

In laboratory testing performed at ResInnova Labs in March 2020, UV-Cube eliminated 99.9% of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) after one minute and 99.999% of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) after two minutes or more, reinforcing the efficacy of the unit's ability to reduce harmful pathogens on high touch objects.

"As more employers look to UV-C disinfection to keep employees, customers and patients healthy and safe, we felt it was time to launch a new product that supported these efforts across all industries," said Jeremy Goza, Proximity Systems' CEO. "UV-Cube is the ideal size for handheld equipment and devices, including phones, tablets, remote controls, keys, point of sale electronics and so on. Leveraging Proximity's UV-CLEAN technology, UV-Cube consistently cleans high touch items that otherwise act as reservoirs for harmful pathogens."

UV-Cube has a sleek, stylish design at 11.9" x 10.6" x 6" and features an internal rack for a 360-degree active cleaning area. 40 UV-C LED bulbs are activated during any of the three cleaning cycle modes: UV-CLEAN, UV-CLEAN & Dry and UV-CLEAN & Store. The cycles provide users options depending on their specific needs and the type of items being disinfected.

Proximity Systems Clinical Scientist, Steve Reinecke, explained UV-Cube offers a convenient area to place items for quick, yet effective ultraviolet disinfection.

"The reality is that germs do not discriminate based on industry. While disinfection is a primary focus in healthcare, our new heightened awareness around the need for disinfection of high touch public objects makes UV-Cube a necessary device to deal with the deadly pathogens found on these," said Reinecke. "UV-Cube will not only help organizations keep employees safe and healthy, but it will provide peace of mind to employees and customers alike."

Because UV-Cube does the disinfection work for you, its use can be applied to a variety of environments, from retail and hospitality to industrial and healthcare. Simply place items on the internal rack, select a cleaning cycle and either retrieve the items once disinfected or leave them in the UV-Cube on the Store cycle.

With UV-Cube by Proximity, users get a means of automatic self-disinfection that will set up a strong line of defense against the spread of infectious microorganisms on high-touch objects. Gain the upper hand in the battle against germs.

Learn more at proximitysystems.com/uvclean.

