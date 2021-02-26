ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Farah Sajid, owner and creator of Semblance Medspa in Albany, New York, is thrilled to announce the new Semblance VIP Club to help dedicated clients save while enjoying exclusive benefits.
Since opening in 2019, Dr. Sajid has been committed to providing the leading aesthetic and body contouring treatments to help people achieve their goals with the highest level of results and comfort possible. This is why she created the VIP Club! Members of the VIP Club will enjoy exclusive savings all year while being the first to know about specials, new services and products. Members can also look forward to giveaways on top-tier products, free samples and much more.
To accommodate all budgets and lifestyles, the VIP Club features three tiers of membership: Basic, Plus and Premium. All membership levels begin with a $250 one-time fee for the year, with the Plus and Premium levels coming with an additional $99/month and $250/month, respectively.
Basic membership features:
- $250 in products
- 10% off all services and retail
- A complimentary birthday gift
- Free samples at every visit
- Being first to know about specials and new products
The Plus and Premium memberships include all these same features as well as a few key extras. Learn more about the Semblance VIP Club and the perks of each membership tier by calling 518.599.0008 or visiting our website https://semblancemedspa.com/semblances-vip-club/
Dr. Sajid offers a wide range of proven treatments designed to deliver optimal benefits, including CoolSculpting®, the world's #1 non-surgical fat reduction treatment, Emsculpt®, a state-of-the-art non-surgical butt-lift and muscle-toning treatment, and BeautiFill™ laser lipo and fat transfer. For skin tightening, Dr. Sajid proudly offers VirtueRF, as well as a non-surgical eyelid lift for rejuvenating the delicate skin around the eyelids. Semblance Medspa also offers Exilis Ultra 360™ skin tightening, Botox® and dermal fillers, Kybella®, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments including the PRP facial and PRP hair restoration, laser hair removal, laser vein treatment, acclaimed Halo™ laser skin renewal, BBL™ photofacial, CoolPeel™, chemical peels, facials, Skinwave and Dermasweep microdermabrasion, medically-supervised weight loss, IV Hydration Therapy, wellness injections, Emsella®, miraDry® and more.
For more information about Semblance Medspa or to schedule a consultation, call 518.599.0008.
About Semblance Medspa
Created by Dr. Farah Sajid, Semblance Medspa is on a mission to bring out her clients' personal best with the highest level of non-surgical aesthetic and body contouring treatments on the market. Dr. Sajid has designed a leading menu of acclaimed treatments, including non-invasive body contouring treatments CoolSculpting® and Emsculpt®. Dr. Sajid and the team of skin care experts at Semblance Medspa also offer advanced skin rejuvenation treatments such as VirtueRF microneedling and a non-surgical eyelid lift. Other proven and trusted treatments include injectables with Botox, dermal fillers and Kybella, Halo laser skin renewal, BBL photofacial, facials, chemical peels, Dermasweep microdermabrasion, PRP facials, PRP hair restoration and laser hair removal.
About Dr. Farah Sajid
Medical director/owner Dr. Farah Sajid's passion to help people look and feel amazing at every stage of life inspired her to create Semblance Medspa, realizing her vision of providing the highest level of aesthetic care and wellness services. To help clients achieve their personal best, Dr. Sajid has gathered a leading selection of award-winning treatments and acquired the most advanced aesthetic skills and training to provide the results every client deserves with comfort and ease. She believes everyone deserves to feel healthy and beautiful, and she can't wait to help people realize their optimal vitality from the inside out!
