LIMEPORT, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Vitae Wellness and Recovery is proud to announce that it has been awarded an additional $500,000 in state grant funding to help the organization provide improved services to veterans and others with traumatic brain injuries at Mount Trexler Manor.
The funds were secured by state Sen. Pat Browne (R-16) through Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP). The grant program supports economic, cultural, and civic improvement projects that have widespread impact and generate or sustain jobs and economic activity.
"There is nothing more important than helping those who answered our nation's call to service," Sen. Browne said. "I am proud to support the Mount Trexler Manor expansion, so that they can better treat and service more veterans with traumatic brain injuries, giving them the medical care and attention they deserve."
The new funds join $500,000 secured in a previous round of RACP funds, for a total of $1 million in grant funds for the project. RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.
New Vitae will use the funding to support improvements at Mount Trexler Manor, its licensed personal care home in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County. Improvements include the construction of 8-bed cottages that will provide residential treatment and programming for veterans and other individuals with brain injuries or mental health challenges.
"All of us at New Vitae take very seriously our commitment to provide the highest levels of mental health care to our nation's veterans, who have served our country so well," said Adam Devlin, Co-Founder and Board Chair of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery. "This project will enable us to offer veterans a comfortable, well-equipped residential option while our staff and programs support each veteran on their road to recovery and better mental health."
One of two licensed personal care home options within New Vitae's continuum of residential care, Mount Trexler Manor offers the safety and structure provided by 24/7 staffing while also encouraging and supporting each resident's progress toward recovery, resiliency, or other personal goals. The cottages, which will be built on the same property, will not increase the total number of beds available at Mount Trexler Manor, but will offer veterans an additional choice for housing. Staffed around the clock and ADA accessible, each cottage will be self-sufficient, with bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry facilities, a medication room, kitchen, community area, and learning lab.
About New Vitae Wellness and Recovery: New Vitae Wellness and Recovery is dedicated to providing comprehensive behavioral health care services and supportive residential opportunities for adults. Our array of services promotes holistic wellness through varying levels of residential supports that are combined with clinical services for individuals who experience mental health, addiction, brain injury, and intellectual disability challenges. With sites in Bucks, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, New Vitae works with individuals and families to utilize personal strengths, develop personal independence, and provide opportunities for community connections. To learn more about our services, please visit http://www.newvitaewellness.com.
Media Contact
Sarah Larson, Furia Rubel Communications, 215.340.0480, sarah@furiarubel.com
SOURCE New Vitae Wellness and Recovery