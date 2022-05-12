New Vitae Wellness and Recovery recently broke ground on a new project to provide cutting edge services in a state-of-the-art facility for veterans and others with traumatic brain injuries
LIMEPORT, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Vitae Wellness and Recovery recently broke ground on a new project to provide cutting edge services in a state-of-the-art facility for veterans and others with traumatic brain injuries.
The brick-and-mortar enhancements to New Vitae's Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County location will include the construction of 8-bed cottages that will offer the safety and structure provided by 24/7 staffing while encouraging and supporting each individual's progress toward their self-defined life goals.
While not increasing the total number of beds available at the Mount Trexler Manor/Action Recovery site, this project brings more housing options for veterans and others looking for progressive brain injury care in home-like settings. Each cottage will be self-sufficient and ADA accessible, with bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry facilities, a medication room, kitchen, community area, learning lab and smart technology.
"We are excited to break ground on this project and offer veterans the level of care they deserve," said Adam Devlin, Co-Founder and Board Chair of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery. "This project will enable us to offer individuals with brain injuries an environment of tech-enhanced support that will maximize their independence. We look forward to providing them with integrated brain injury rehabilitation and mental health care, effectively supporting them on their road to recovery."
State legislators helped New Vitae to secure $1 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant funding for the project to make this vision a reality. The state's RACP grant program supports economic, cultural, and civic improvement projects that have widespread impact and generate or sustain jobs and economic activity.
About New Vitae Wellness and Recovery
New Vitae Wellness and Recovery is dedicated to providing comprehensive behavioral health care services and supportive residential opportunities for adults. Our array of services promotes holistic wellness through varying levels of residential supports that are combined with clinical services for individuals who experience mental health, addiction, brain injury, and intellectual disability challenges. With sites in Bucks, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, New Vitae works with individuals and families to utilize personal strengths, develop personal independence, and provide opportunities for community connections. To learn more about our services, please visit http://www.newvitaewellness.com.
