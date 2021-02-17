LIMEPORT, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Vitae Wellness and Recovery is pleased to announce that Consulting Psychologist Mary Cowgill obtained her doctorate degree in education from Nebraska Methodist College in December 2020. Dr. Cowgill works full-time with New Vitae's Quality Department and Action Recovery Brain Injury Services, offering direct support for individuals and assisting with the development of individualized programming.
"I really love adding to my skills and strengths and assisting programs to grow and develop," said Dr. Cowgill. "I wanted to get this degree in particular, because of its coursework and training in organizational systems and focus on leadership in healthcare settings. I already have been given many opportunities to use my skills at New Vitae Wellness and Recovery and look forward to doing so for many years to come."
Dr. Cowgill's dissertation focused on quality of life outcomes associated with the use of the Wellness Recovery Action Plan, or WRAP. The WRAP plan is used as a platform for individuals who have received a behavioral health diagnosis to implement key ideas related to recovery, including hope, personal responsibility, education, and self-efficacy. These concepts also form the basis for the supports offered by New Vitae Wellness and Recovery.
"Dr. Cowgill's participation in the strengthening of our Brain Injury services cannot be overstated," said New Vitae President and CEO, Judith Yanacek. "In addition to offering assistance with establishing and ensuring the continuation of the program's CARF accreditation, she continues to work with our team to provide critical training for staff and clinical interventions for residents. We are so happy to celebrate this fantastic accomplishment with her."
About New Vitae Wellness and Recovery: New Vitae Wellness and Recovery is dedicated to providing comprehensive behavioral health care services and supportive residential opportunities for adults. Our array of services promotes holistic wellness through varying levels of residential supports that are combined with clinical services for individuals who experience mental health, addiction, brain injury, and intellectual disability challenges. With sites in Bucks, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, New Vitae works with individuals and families to utilize personal strengths, develop personal independence, and provide opportunities for community connections. To learn more about our services, please visit http://www.newvitaewellness.com.
