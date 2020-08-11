ROSLYN HEIGHTS, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preliminary studies have surfaced that being overweight or obese have been shown to increase the severity and rate of mortality in individuals with COVID-19. New York Bariatric Group started seeing an influx of patients seeking out options to get to a healthier weight following the COVID outbreak. The options available at New York Bariatric Group for rapid and successful long-term weight loss is a solution for obesity and provides a viable option for those seeking to reduce the health risks associated with contracting COVID-19.
Obese patients are more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, more likely to be admitted to the ICU, intubated and progress into higher mortality rates. COVID-19 hospitalization shows the strongest association with obesity patients having direct effect on pulmonary function with decreased lung volume and weaker respiratory muscles. Obesity also shows a pro-inflammatory response to COVID-19, resulting in more severe immune response to the disease. Obesity is associated with diabetes, heart disease and kidney disease, all of which increases the risk of developing pneumonia.
Medical professionals are predicting a persistance of the COVID-19 pandemic through the fall or perhaps even a second wave. Given the uncertain trajectory of COVID, the need to lose weight takes on greater urgency. At New York Bariatric Group, we have developed a rapid, one day workup that allows patients to complete all required clearances in one day. This compressed workup allows patients to have their weight loss surgery as soon as 4 weeks from the initial consultation.
New York Bariatric Group combats obesity with a number of different surgical and non-surgical weight loss options. The weight loss option utilized on patients is tailored to an individual's medical history. Consultation with a bariatric surgeon will determine which procedure is ideal for the desired weight loss.
New York Bariatric Group
New York Bariatric Group is widely known as the preeminent bariatric practice in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The NYBG team of fifteen of the industry's top bariatric surgeons has performed over 18,000 successful procedures, a number which is growing each day. Utilizing technology, talent, and experience, they form an elite institution for the treatment of obesity.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-633-8446 or visit stopobesityforlife.com
Press Contact:
Megan DiGregorio
Director of Marketing and Business Development
Email: megan@nybg.com