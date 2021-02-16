NEWBURGH, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hudson Valley Mask Company (HVMC) today announced the launch of its line of Double Filter Face Masks that emphasize increased comfort and filtration through a blend of high-quality Italian non-woven fabrics and American raw materials. Headquartered in New York, Hudson Valley Mask Company began production shortly before the CDC released its February 10 report stating that wearing two masks and proper fit can reduce exposure to COVID-19 by 90% and 95% respectively.
"Our team wanted to make a difference in fighting the pandemic, and our ability to produce at least 1 million masks each month made shifting to PPE production the logical choice," said Hudson Valley Mask Company & Ziel Founder & CEO Marleen Vogelaar. "In partnership with the State of NY, our production will address the current shortage while striving to increase comfort and effectiveness."
Through independent testing, the fabric used in HVMC masks has shown an average bacterial filtration efficiency of over 99% while offering breathability. This powerful filtration is driven by a unique design that combines two-layer filtration in four layers that incorporate meltblown and spunbond fabrics.
HVMC's meltblown fabric is produced in Italy using a patented process that delivers a highly reliable filtration not seen in other meltblown fabrics. Spunbond fabric — used for the outermost and innermost layers of the mask — is made using bonded filaments, resulting in a strong, water-resistant, and silky-soft finish.
HVMC's process results in:
- A unique four-layer construction designed to fit most faces
- Two-layer filtration with premium quality meltblown fabric created in Milan
- Safety and consistency as verified through independent testing and certifications
- An ultra-soft, comfortable fit free of latex and fiberglass
"We are proud to have supported Ziel and other New York State manufacturers in pivoting to produce critical COVID-19-related equipment," added Empire State Development Acting Commissioner, and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler. Ziel's newly installed N95 production line at the Hudson Valley Mask Company will help all New Yorkers, by creating jobs and lifesaving supplies right here at home."
Using HVMC facilities in New York, the state will be earmarked to receive at least 30% of production. HVMC's non-medical, double-filter face masks are available in boxes of 10, which retail for $22.50. Full details are available online at http://www.hvmaskco.com/our-masks, where wholesale and bulk deliveries can also be arranged.
About Hudson Valley Mask Company
Hudson Valley Mask Company makes masks for essential workers, wholesale clients, and the general public alike, believing that everyone deserves to be protected. The company is led by an unwavering dedication to quality and a desire to make a difference by producing PPE and creating jobs here in New York. Currently offering non-medical face masks, using fabrics that filter 99% of particles, the company is developing systems and processes to secure NIOSH and FDA registration to obtain N95 approval. Full details are available online at http://www.hvmaskco.com, where wholesale and bulk deliveries can also be arranged.
