As the premier go-to mobile IV therapy drip service in the NYC area and across the country, IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness will be providing mobile IV therapy services in Long Island & the Hamptons, NY.
HAMPTONS, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness is a mobile IV therapy service providing in-home IV drips and infusions with essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants to quickly remedy a variety of conditions. The expert team at IV DRIPS is now offering service to clients in the Hamptons, NY, area with direct, customized IV drip therapy that is conveniently administered in homes, offices and hotels by certified nurses, mostly with ER experience. During an IV DRIPS Customized IV Hydration & Wellness appointment, a nurse will come to a client's residence or location in Hamptons, NY, to complete the treatment. The qualified staff of nurses and practitioners at IV DRIPS are trained to medically evaluate clients prior to starting and provide painless, effective IV drip therapy, which typically takes only 30-45 minutes. Depending on the desired result, IV DRIPS has several different customizable formulas to choose from to restore fluid levels and vitamins, electrolytes, minerals, amino acids and other nutrients directly to the bloodstream, increasing energy, boosting health, cleansing and hydrating instantly. They also offer focused drip formulas for prenatal, migraines, food poisoning, detox, vitality and a specialized NAD+ infusion, which can improve health down to the cellular level.
"The IV DRIPS team is thrilled to offer our convenient, affordable and comfortable concierge IV drip therapy treatment to those in the Hamptons area to assist with health and wellness," says Bracha L. Banayan.
More About IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness:
IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness is owned by Bracha L. Banayan, NP. The team of registered nurses and medical practitioners are specialized in IV infusions. They have carefully selected the most critical nutrients and vitamins for health and formulated drips with the perfect blend that complement and support each other. The body is quick to absorb the incoming nutrients, as it naturally wants to be in a state of homeostasis and pure health. Their newly launched membership plans provide many added benefits for clients, with access to an NP and additional services from the IV Drips care team. IV Drips is proud to be a part of The Wellness Collaborative, which is bringing a number of wellness companies together under one roof. To contact or find out more about IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness and new membership plans, please visit http://www.ivdrips.com or call (212)220-3957 or visit this location at 2415 Main Street, 2nd Floor Bridgehampton, NY 11932.
