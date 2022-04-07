Bracha Banayan, the owner of IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness in New York, is proud to announce the "Vitality Drip," a new multivitamin drip for maintaining optimal vitamin levels in the body.
NEW YORK , April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness is the premier go-to mobile IV therapy drip service in NYC and the surrounding area. They offer concierge IV service for vitamin drips, hydration drips, hangover drips, NAD+ drips, ketamine drips and other types of drip therapies. IV Drips has recently expanded its drip infusion offerings by adding a new Vitality Drip to its wide menu of treatment options. This innovative multivitamin drip helps to maintain peak vitamin levels in the body, and it can be customized based on recent bloodwork for optimal effectiveness. This IV drip is recommended by the clinic's NP for therapy on a monthly basis to help maintain wellness in active healthy people. The remarkable Vitality Drip is an excellent treatment option for maintaining the body's health and wellness and helps to increase energy, decrease stress and improve hydration in the body.
When choosing IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness for IV infusion needs, a nurse will come to a client's residence or location to complete the infusion. The highly skilled nurses at IV Drips are usually equipped with ER experience and provide the best care possible during drip administration. Prior to the beginning of the appointment, the patient is cleared by a nurse practitioner. The visiting nurse will take the client's vitals and perform the IV drip. The entire team at IV Drips works with patients to determine the most therapeutic care plan for specific needs. The IV drips are custom mixed for each patient, based on medical history. The care team at IV Drips provides a safe and highly effective alternative to many types of medication. IV Drips serves locations in the NYC metro area with additional service in Miami, Florida.
"Our new Vitality Drip replenishes essential vitamins, and clients leave feeling revitalized, re-energized and refreshed. I designed this infusion with the goal to improve quality of life and longevity. Although like everything in life, maintenance is imperative" says Bracha Banayan.
More About IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness:
IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness is owned by Bracha L. Banayan, NP. The team of registered nurses and medical practitioners are specialized in IV infusions. They have carefully selected the most critical nutrients and vitamins for health and formulated drips with the perfect blend that complements and supports each other. The body is quick to absorb the incoming nutrients, as it naturally wants to be in a state of homeostasis and pure health. To find out more about IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness and the benefits of IV infusion therapy, please visit http://www.ivdrips.com.
