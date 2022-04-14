Individuals in assisted living facilities in the New York City area can now benefit from convenient concierge IV infusion therapy services.
NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IVDrips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness is a premier mobile IV therapy service, providing intravenous hydration and vitamin treatments to replenish essential nutrients. The newly launched program now offers a monthly membership for residents of assisted living homes. IVDrips provides on-demand, vitamin-infused blends to optimize repair, recovery and rehydration on the cellular level. The use of intravenous drips can help prevent common issues that many seniors suffer from, such as dehydration, and boost immunity levels. Residents of assisted living facilities also may not be receiving the proper amount of vitamins and nutrients through their diet alone. IVDrips' science-backed therapies and formulations are created and perfected to address a variety of issues to help seniors and patients of all ages. It is an effective way to receive vitamins, minerals and other nutrients directly into the bloodstream. Before intravenous treatment begins, the patient will be medically cleared by an IVDrips NP, and a skilled nurse will come to the assisted living facility and take the patient's vitals. They will then administer and monitor the drip closely. With the new program, assisted living residents can benefit from the numerous health benefits that customized IV drip therapy can provide, safely, right where they live.
"A natural part of the aging process is a decrease in the rate of our nutrient absorption process. Giving vitamins and nutrients through an IV is one of the solutions to help maintain health, energy and longevity," says Bracha L. Banayan.
More About IVDrips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness:
IVDrips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness is owned by Bracha L. Banayan, NP. The team of registered nurses and medical practitioners are specialized in IV infusions. They have carefully selected the most critical nutrients and vitamins for health and formulated drips with perfect blends that complement and support each other. The body is quick to absorb the incoming nutrients, as it naturally wants to be in a state of homeostasis and pure health. To find out more about the areas served by IV Drips Customized IV Hydration & Wellness and the membership plans offered, please visit http://www.ivdrips.com.
Bracha Banayan, IVDrips, (718) 737-7255, info@ivdrips.com
