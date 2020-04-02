ALBANY, N.Y., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York State Dental Association (NYSDA) is working directly with emergency management leaders across the state to coordinate efforts to collect donated personal protection equipment (PPE). In the first week, dentists across the state have generously donated 320 n95 and level 3 surgical masks, 18,370 level 1 and 2 masks, 858 boxes of gloves, 126 eye shields, 184 gowns, and a number of containers of Caviwipes and hand sanitizer. In addition to NYSDA's efforts, the local dental societies have organized regional drives to collect PPE donations for hospitals in need.
"A dentist's first priority is always to help the public. Even as dentists are deemed essential for emergency procedures, and must still have an adequate inventory of PPE to provide patient care, they are donating supplies for front-line healthcare workers across the state. They will continue to help the public in this time of uncertainty and need," said Dr. Payam Goudarzi, DDS, President of the New York State Dental Association.
Inventory may be donated using the donation form found at nysdental.org/ppedonations. Once submitted, donors will be contacted directly in that region with drop off instructions.
The New York State Dental Association, founded in 1868, is one of the largest state constituents of the American Dental Association and represents more than 70 percent of dentists practicing in New York State.
Founded in 1859, the American Dental Association is the oldest and largest national dental society in the world and serves as the leading source of oral health-related information for dentists and their patients.
