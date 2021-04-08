CHESTER, N.Y., Apr. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York State Occupational Therapy Association (NYSOTA) is hosting their first annual Student Conclave virtually via Whova on April 18, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The NYSOTA Student Conclave, titled "Spring into Success", is a full-day event devoted entirely to the needs and concerns of occupational therapy (OT) and occupational therapy assistant (OTA) students. Conclave attendees will have the opportunity to learn and improve upon skills necessary for the field before they graduate.
"The NYSOTA Student Conclave is an event run for students by students," says Executive Director at NYSOTA, Michelle Scanlon. "Recent OT grads as well as seasoned professionals will be presenting on some of the most frequently asked questions of students on the OT and OTA track. There are so many topics occupational therapy students may have questions about, the Student Conclave is an innovative opportunity for them to get some of the answers they will need before entering the field."
The NYSOTA Student Conclave is open to all Occupational Therapy Students in and around New York State. Interactive learning sessions throughout the event will be dedicated to certification exam preparation, job search and interview skills, professional brand building and the essential elements of occupational balance. Attendees will also be given the opportunity to network with National Board for Certification in Occupational Therapy (NBCOT) representatives, financial planners, OT Department/Rehab Directors, recent OT and OTA grads, and occupational therapy entrepreneurs to explore all facets of their professional world as students and entry-level practitioners. The event will also include over $1000 in sponsored prizes and discounts such as gift cards to Chipotle and Amazon, and merchandise from prominent blogger Miss Jaime, O.T. Students will also have the opportunity to win a free NBCOT exam, valued at over $500.
Founded in 1959, the New York State Occupational Therapy Association (NYSOTA) is the primary professional organization representing over 22,000 occupational therapy practitioners and students in New York State. Occupational therapy is a profession that works with individuals of all ages to empower them to participate in the activities of their daily lives as well as activities that bring them joy. NYSOTA collaborates with national professional organizations, New York State professional associations, and New York State governmental agencies to protect the integrity of the occupational therapy profession and assure consumer access to quality occupational therapy services. NYSOTA supports occupational therapy professionals through advocacy, professional development, networking opportunities, and resources. For more information or to become a member, visit nysota.org.
For more information on the Student Conclave and other upcoming NYSOTA events, search and follow NYSOTA on Facebook and Instagram. This event will cost $30 to attend for non-NYSOTA members and only $15 for registered members. For further questions please contact NYSOTA at (518) 301-9187 or by email at nysota@gmail.com.
