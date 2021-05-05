CHESTER, N.Y., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York State Occupational Therapy Association (NYSOTA) is hosting a Sip & Paint virtual event on May 18, 2021 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. eastern time. NYSOTA's Colors of Haiti: Sip & Paint is a virtual event where attendees are encouraged to paint alongside guest instructor and Haitian native artist, Locson Petit-Homme. All proceeds from this event will be in support of The Dr. Yves Roseus Memorial Fund, a NYSOTA initiative to establish an educational and cultural exchange between occupational therapists in Haiti and New York State. The link to register for the event is as follows, https://www.nysota.org/event/sip-and-paint.
"NYSOTA is honored to host this Haitian-inspired event in remembrance of our former colleague and friend Dr. Yves Roseus," says NYSOTA Executive Director, Michelle Scanlon. "I encourage anyone with or without an artistic background to sign up for the event for a virtual night of entertainment, education and celebration of Haitian Culture."
The event will include step-by-step instruction from the artist on how to create your own Haitian-inspired canvas. Event registration will also include two drink recipes - Jacmel, a Haitian fusion cocktail, and Jus Papaye, a non-alcoholic papaya milkshake.
Dr. Yves Roseus was an active member of NYSOTA, and since 2019, had been a NYSOTA Board Trustee before suddenly passing from COVID-19 in early 2020. Roseus was well known for his passion for service as he was a leader in establishing the first occupational therapy school in his home country of Haiti. Since his passing, NYSOTA has honored him with a series of Haitian-inspired events to benefit his memorial fund and keep his legacy alive.
Founded in 1959, the New York State Occupational Therapy Association (NYSOTA) is the primary professional organization representing over 22,000 occupational therapy practitioners and students in New York State. Occupational therapy is a profession that works with individuals of all ages to empower them to participate in the activities of their daily lives as well as activities that bring them joy. NYSOTA collaborates with national professional organizations, New York State professional associations, and New York State governmental agencies to protect the integrity of the occupational therapy profession and assure consumer access to quality occupational therapy services. NYSOTA supports occupational therapy professionals through advocacy, professional development, networking opportunities, and resources. For more information or to become a member, visit nysota.org.
For more information on NYSOTA's Colors of Haiti: Virtual Sip & Paint event and other upcoming NYSOTA events, search and follow NYSOTA on Facebook and Instagram. This virtual event must be registered for in advance and costs $15, all of which will be donated to the Dr. Yves Roseus Memorial Lectureship and Practicum Fund. 8x10 prints of featured artist Locson Petit-Homme's artwork are downloadable on the NYSOTA website linked here, https://www.nysota.org/store/viewproduct.aspx?id=18247644, for $15. For further questions please contact NYSOTA at (518) 301-9187 or by email at info@nysota.org.
