NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Christine Blaine and her all-female staff always welcome the opportunity to provide advanced techniques and procedures to assist patients in looking their best. Endo Aesthetics' QWOTM (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) is the first and only FDA-approved injectable for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women. While there are a number of surgical and nonsurgical cellulite reduction treatments available, many provide only temporary results. Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Christine Blaine and the exceptional team at Blaine Plastic Surgery are proud to offer the cutting-edge QWO injectable as a breakthrough cellulite solution. Using QWO, patients can achieve a dramatic, long-lasting reduction of cellulite in the buttocks, unlike anything that was possible before. Cellulite, which is characterized by a dimpled or rippled appearance, is technically the result of fat cells bulging through spaces between the fibrous septae, which tether the skin to the muscle. Unlike other available cellulite reduction procedures, QWO works by enzymatically releasing the tethered fibrous septae that are responsible for creating the dimpled, bulging appearance of cellulite. For best results, a series of three treatments are recommended but on average, patients should begin to notice a visibly smoother texture about three weeks after the first QWO injection. The results should continue to improve over the next several months. It is important to keep in mind that QWO injections cannot stop the aging process, nor can they prevent the formation of new cellulite with weight gain and other factors. However, with a proper diet, consistent exercise and a healthy overall lifestyle, patients can enjoy the results of QWO virtually indefinitely.
"There is a significant need for an effective and non-invasive treatment option for cellulite. I am excited that the innovative FDA-approved QWO injectable treatment will be a new option for my patients," says Dr. Christine Blaine
More about Blaine Plastic Surgery:
Christine Blaine, M.D., FACS is a board-certified plastic surgeon with three New York offices in Huntington, Staten Island and the newly opened location at The Parlor NYC. Dr. Christine Blaine has earned a stellar reputation as one of the best New York plastic and cosmetic surgeons. Blaine Plastic Surgery oﬀers a wide menu of personalized services, including surgical and non-surgical facial rejuvenation, body sculpting, breast surgery and intimate plastic surgery. Dr. Blaine provides a compassionate approach, using the latest advanced technology to create natural and lasting results for her patients.
To learn more about QWO injectable cellulite reduction, contact Blaine Plastic Surgery to schedule your consultation.
