CARLSBAD, Calif., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a great-tasting, dark roast instant coffee with two clinically proven weight loss ingredients and Canna-Active™ CBD all in one amazing product. The debut of Caffe Canna by New You, Inc.'s NEWYOU subsidiary is a bold step by the company to combine several growing market trends into an effective product for consumers and a strong market driver for its business-minded distributors.
"As a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge weight loss products to the marketplace over the last three decades and partnering with a trailblazers who are responsible for many of industry firsts in the CBD space, I saw a unique opportunity with Caffe Canna to create a triple play in three markets," said NEWYOU Co-Founder Ray Grimm, Jr.
With Caffe Canna dropping off the pounds is as easy as drinking a cup or two of coffee a day. It contains two clinically tested and patented active ingredients SuperCitrimax® and ChromeMate®, which have been shown to be three times more effective than diet and exercise alone. It also includes other powerful natural ingredients that may assist the body with fat burning, appetite suppression, blood sugar control, and more:
As an added bonus, Caffe Canna includes a shot of 99% plus pure THC-Free Hemp-derived CBD for those desiring the added health, weight loss and Endocannabinoid support that have been reported. This positions Caffe Canna to be a homerun for NEWYOU during the biggest weight loss season of the year.
About NEWYOU
New You, Inc. is a publicly traded company (NWYU) that currently holds one subsidiary, NEWYOU LLC. NEWYOU is positioned to capture a huge share of the booming U.S. CBD market with its flagship product DROPS™. DROPS utilizes a nano-CBD technology to deliver superior bioavailability making it 10 times stronger per MG than standard competitor oils. The company is founded by Ray and Daran Grimm, who have successfully built six multi-million dollar companies. NEWYOU is currently in its soft launch, attracting wellness-minded consumers, and Brand Partners as they launch into the rapidly growing CBD market that's expected to grow to $22 billion by 2022.
Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. NEWYOU products are not intended to diagnose, prevent, treat, or cure any disease.
