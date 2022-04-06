Those who test for the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant can now order the ZeptoMetrix NATtrol™ SARS-CoV-2 Omicron External Run Control. This QC is an important part of the testing process and using it on a consistent basis helps to maximize additional confidence in test results.
BUFFALO, N.Y., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new ZeptoMetrix® SARS-CoV-2 Omicron External Run Control - NATCOV2(OMC)-ERC is now ready for order. This molecular quality control is one more addition to the company's expansive portfolio of Infectious Disease Quality Controls.
"As we continually work to give our customers the latest SARS-CoV-2 quality controls, we are pleased to announce that this SARS-CoV-2 Omicron External Run Control is now in stock and ready for order," said Evangeline Gonzalez, Vice President/General Manager of ZeptoMetrix. "As SARS continues to evolve, we will keep fighting the SARS-CoV-2 fight. As a part of this commitment, our scientists are already working on the next QC for SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant; Lineage: B.2."
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron External Run Control is a significant part of the testing process. Using ZeptoMetrix external run controls and verification panels on a consistent basis helps to maximize additional confidence in test results.
Order NATtrol™ SARS-CoV-2 Omicron External Run Control (6 x 0.5 mL) - NATCOV2(OMC)-ERC. Learn more at http://www.zeptometrix.com.
- Catalog number: NATCOV2(OMC)-ERC
- Virus strain: Omicron Variant; Lineage: B.1.1.529 (Isolate: USA/MD-HP20874/2021)
- Target Strain: 50,000 copies/mL
About ZeptoMetrix®
ZeptoMetrix, an Antylia Scientific company, is an established industry leader in the design, development, and delivery of innovative, quality solutions to the infectious disease diagnostics market. Our expertise and abilities in molecular diagnostics, including external quality controls, verification panels, proficiency panels and customization have set the industry standard for performance and reliability and make ZeptoMetrix the most trusted brand in molecular QC.
