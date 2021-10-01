ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive is pleased to announce that its latest innovation, Newline Flex, has been recognized by Enterprise Connect. The Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Judges vetted multiple entries with a focus on factors including technology advancement, innovation and business impact. The announcement came during the 2021 Enterprise Connect virtual conference.
Released December 2020, the Flex was a response to the overwhelming demand for more adaptable technology during the pandemic. It primarily serves as a touch interface for non-touch laptops and a unified communications device for virtual meetings. Boasting a 4K display, 4K camera, integrated mics and speaker, and an intuitive active pen—Flex is the ultimate remote/hybrid work companion.
"We have always strived to provide the best innovations to meet our customer's demands," said Chris Bradford, Newline President. "Flex has been a home run for all of our end users. The intentional product design really stepped up to the plate when it was needed most. Even in the Post-COVID workplace, it will continue to play a huge part."
Newline Flex is in stock and available from Newline Interactive for purchase. Each unit comes with a modular 4K camera, active pen, USB-C connector cable, and power cable with adapter. Learn more about the desktop collaboration device at the Newline website.
About Newline Interactive
Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.
About Enterprise Connect
For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit http://enterpriseconnect.com/orlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.
