HOUSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As people struggle to connect and loneliness becomes an epidemic of its own, short, meaningful interactions are more important than ever. Jerry Brook, Relationship Guru and Author of Good Together: A Journey Through Relationships announced today the official launch of the "Good Together Game," a free App designed to help people strengthen their relationships in as little as 3, 5 or 7 minute increments.
People are searching for ways to build and maintain healthy relationships. It's my hope that the "Good Together Game" App will encourage and inspire individuals and groups to exercise those relationships through fun, personalized interactions," said creator Jerry Brook.
He continued, "Relationships are built and maintained a little at a time, day by day, interaction by interaction. The problem is that day-to-day life takes its toll on relationships. There are too many distractions. People have difficulty connecting, and even after they are connected, they don't feel like they have the time to maintain or strengthen those connections. The "Good Together Game" creates an environment where it's possible to build connections despite busy schedules."
Users begin by adding relationships or players in the game. Those relationships are then added to social circles or groups of relationships. The game starts with four major relationship categories, Family, Friends, Work, and Intimate.
Players can then create their own social circles such as parents, children, siblings, high school friends or work friends. The possibilities are endless.
Each social circle has a specific set of interactions. There are randomly selected tasks for meaningfully interacting according to the type of relationship.
Players create personal, custom lists of interactions unique to their social circles. They can select an individual relationship or an entire social circle to begin the game.
The app randomly selects a time frame of 3, 5, or 7 minutes in duration. The app also randomly selects a player from the list of possible players and an item from the list of interactions for that social circle.
The game removes the burden of time and tasks. There is no fear of trying to decide what to do in the moment or of missing out on meaningful connections due to time constraints.
The Good Together Game is customizable for each player. Each user chooses their players and creates the teams and how they will connect with each of them.
About the "Good Together Game" App:
The "Good Together Game" App was created to help people strengthen their relationships through fun, personalized interactions. It was created by Author and Relationship Guru Jerry Brook. Jerry fuses his relationship experience with a background in analytics to help others maintain better relationships. As an Industrial Computer Controls Specialist, Jerry's experience in problem solving and analytical thinking inspired him to look at relationships in a similar way. In addition, he also draws on his own personal relationships to offer practical, intelligent, and sometimes funny relationship stories and advice. He currently lives in Houston, Texas. Learn more at JerryBrook.com or GoodTogether.com.
