Northbound Treatment Center in Newport Beach is committed to helping each of its patients find lifelong sobriety by providing aftercare and alumni programs for after-treatment support.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northbound Treatment Center, addiction and mental health treatment center in Newport Beach, has taken an initiative to promote lasting sobriety and continued wellness through extensive aftercare and alumni programs. Individuals who complete treatment through Northbound are provided access to 12 Step Meetings, work exchange programs, sober living facilities, and alumni groups to aid in a successful transition from treatment to day-to-day responsibilities
"We believe that healing is a journey," says Paul Alexander, CEO of Northbound. "Attending a treatment program is a powerful step toward sustainable recovery, but it is only the first step. Our aftercare and alumni programs allow individuals to further practice the tools and strategies learned in inpatient or outpatient treatment while continuing to receive guidance and encouragement in the form of alumni support or aftercare options."
Northbound's strong alumni network allows individuals to feel connected to a supportive community long after their formal treatment is completed. Accountability from the alumni network ensures that patients have somewhere they can turn to with questions, accomplishments, or burdens, no matter how long ago their treatment was completed.
"A big part of lasting sobriety is surrounding yourself with people who are cheering you on, and want to see you succeed," Alexander continues. "At Northbound, that is our goal. To have a team to celebrate the good times, and support you during challenges. Our alumni network does just that."
Northbound's alumni network provides weekly meetings, family support groups, monthly adventures, quarterly birthday celebrations for alumni, and continual volunteer work. Any individual who is in recovery, or has a loved one in recovery with Northbound, is welcome to join the groups, and continue on the journey to lifelong sobriety and wellness.
To learn more about Northbound Treatment Center and its aftercare or alumni programs, reach out at (949) 763-3576 or online at https://www.northboundtreatment.com/.
https://www.google.com/maps?cid=8480519688121917976
Northbound Treatment Center | Newport Beach
3822 Campus Dr STE 200
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 763-3576
Media Contact
Paul Alexander, Northbound Treatment, 1 (949) 763-3576, info@northboundtreatment.com
SOURCE Northbound Treatment