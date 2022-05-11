Ms. Wilson previously served as Chief Operating Officer for two major non-profit healthcare systems as well as an academic medical center
DENVER, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denver-based NexCore Group, a national healthcare real estate (HRE) developer, today announced Carolyn Wilson, a 30-year veteran of the healthcare industry, has joined NexCore Group as a Strategy and Planning Advisor.
Ms. Wilson's new role is the latest in a long and distinguished career in the healthcare industry.
Jarrod Daddis, NexCore Group President and Managing Partner, says the firm will benefit from the addition of a professional with expertise in healthcare and medical group operations and leading the development of large ambulatory care center projects.
"Carolyn adds immediate value to our team, providing a healthcare system perspective to help our executive team and our clients in planning new ambulatory care projects that we currently have underway and are planning for the future," Mr. Daddis remarks. "Carolyn is further proof of NexCore's commitment to differentiation through strategy and planning added value services. We are thrilled to have someone of her caliber as part of our growing and dynamic team."
Ms. Wilson most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Beaumont Health, where she was responsible for the company's ambulatory network strategy and oversaw capital investment programs to maintain business viability and increase revenue. While at Beaumont, Ms. Wilson collaborated with NexCore on the development of two 100,000+ square foot comprehensive outpatient campuses, exceeding business expansion objectives. Prior to joining Beaumont, Ms. Wilson spent four years at Fairview Health Services, where she was also Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, President of University of Minnesota Medical Center, and Co-President of University of Minnesota Health. She was responsible for the company's combined portfolio and execution of evolving public health strategies, as well as implementation of healthcare operational models. She also held positions at the University of Chicago and University of Chicago Medical Center, Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Oak Park and Westlake Hospitals, Presbyterian Home, and the National Institute of Health.
Ms. Wilson received her Registered Nurse designation as Valedictorian from Blodgett Memorial Medical Center. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rush University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Ms. Wilson continued her studies, receiving her MBA in Business Administration with an emphasis in Operations from Benedictine University.
About NexCore Group LLC
NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, wellness facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, single and multi-specialty physician buildings, life sciences facilities, seniors housing communities and transitional rehabilitation centers. NexCore partners with top healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, and assisted living, memory care and post-acute care operators, and reputable institutional and high net worth investors to develop, acquire and own high quality assets that serve their communities through significant job creation and the provision of quality healthcare services. NexCore is unique in the healthcare development field, specifically with a regard to a singular focus on project strategy and planning. Since 2004, the NexCore team has completed $4.7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare properties across the country and currently manages over $2.9 billion of healthcare facilities spanning 7.3 million square feet. The company has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Top Healthcare Real Estate Developers in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare and HREI. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Md.; Charlotte N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and Seattle. For more information, please visit NexCoreGroup.com. Contact: Kirstin Barbour, Marketing Director, 303-293-0693.
Media Contact
Kirstin Barbour, NexCore Group, 1 3032930693, kirstin.barbour@nexcoregroup.com
SOURCE NexCore Group