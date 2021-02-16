SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allied Pain & Spine Institute proudly introduces their newest clinical enterprise, NexGen Health. Already recognized as Silicon Valley's leader in compassionate, multidisciplinary pain, spine and musculoskeletal care, Allied Pain & Spine Institute is once again changing lives with a new and cutting-edge alternative to pain, health, anti-aging, and all-around wellness. IV (intravenous) cellular therapy is rapidly becoming a highly sought-after treatment for preventative medicine, overall health, wellness, acute illness, and numerous chronic health conditions. IV therapy is used to help delay and reverse the effects of aging, reduce symptoms of illness, boost immunity, and replenish vitamins and minerals required by the body to perform at its optimal level of function. Any products that contain HCG are physician-prescribed. NexGen Health's team of talented physicians is proud to offer customized IV therapies for any lifestyle.
Whether patients want to boost a sluggish metabolism, slow the aging process, improve immunity, or increase energy levels, NexGen Health has IV therapy, drips, and vitamins to help meet your health goals. The correct levels of minerals, amino acids and other nutrients are needed for optimum wellness. NexGen Health offers nutritional and vitamin deficiency analysis to give patients information about their current health status and can create a customized plan to improve it. These plans may include IV drip therapy, boosters, and maintenance supplements. In less than an hour, patients can become revitalized with targeted IV drip therapies and booster injections at this innovative clinic in San Jose, CA.
"We are excited to introduce these advanced therapies to help optimize and improve patient wellness in a safe, comfortable and well-monitored setting," says Dr. James Petros, founder and CEO of Allied Pain & Spine Institute. Dr. Parish Vaidya, Chief Medical Officer of Allied Pain & Spine Institute, adds "The menu of NexGen Health services represents the next evolution in targeted health and wellness therapy."
More about NexGen Health: The team at NexGen Health includes board certified physicians and other medical professionals that are dedicated to improving wellness for patients. They offer nutrient deficiency testing and analysis to determine the best individual supplementation plan to achieve improved health. In-office IV drip therapies for hydration and nutrient delivery, as well as booster injections and oral supplements for maintenance, are among the services provided. If you want to improve your energy, health, and overall well-being, consider the benefits of targeted IV infusion, hydration therapy and boosters to deliver these essential nutrients directly to your bloodstream from the experts at NexGen Health. NexGen Health serves patients from their clinic located in the San Jose area, near Los Gatos. To schedule a consultation to discuss IV therapy please visit http://www.mynexgenhealth.com or call 408-400-2967.
