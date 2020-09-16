DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on "Surgical Robotics"
Surgical robotics systems are designed and created to reach areas that are difficult or out of reach of a surgeon without making a large incision. The advancement in technology has led to an exponential growth in robotic-assisted surgical procedures. Medical centers are expected to deliver high-quality care options by offering efficient and precise surgical procedures, reducing patient discomfort.
From an industry perspective, technological advancements required in the surgical robotics field include a reduction in the size and cost of capital equipment, integration of Artificial Intelligence, the inclusion of haptics, and the development of long-distance telesurgical robotics. Currently, the market for next-generation surgical robotics is focused on three revolutionary technologies, namely, miniaturized surgical robotics, autonomous surgical robotics, and teleoperated surgical robotics.
