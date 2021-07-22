SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Generation Labs LLC, the company that was first to manufacture and market bulk high quality synthetic R-S, S- and R-isomer nicotine under the TFN® brand, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted an Australian patent (IP Australia #2016381372) for its innovative use of combinational ratios of synthetic R- and S-isomer nicotine in tobacco cessation products.
"This patent gives Next Generation Labs additional IP protection as the Company pursues its international effort to encourage the adoption and use of novel synthetic combinational R-S isomer nicotine, to assist consumers in their desire to break away from tobacco use and their long-term dependence to the reportedly highly addictive S-isomer nicotine."*
From its inception, Next Generation Labs has "committed itself to the development of synthetic nicotine technology that can be used in modern nicotine delivery products. The goal has always been to produce synthetic nicotine that has a profile acceptable to consumers and to industry, be totally free of tobacco and its derivatives, and might ultimately lead to a reduction in the addictive propensity of nicotine itself."
The Company first started producing bulk synthetic nicotine in 2014, at a time when there was no commercial availability of isolated R- and S-isomer nicotine. Given that both isomers can be produced in abundance by Next Generation Labs at relatively low cost, industry partners can now access separated isomers for commercialization into products that may aid cessation, enhance quit success rates and moderate overall tobacco use."
"Next Generation Labs believes future combinational R- and S-isomer nicotine formulations may prove to be less addictive than natural or biosimilar standalone S-isomer nicotine, and could potentially help achieve the broader public health goal of providing adult consumers with a satisfying, but non-addictive form of nicotine to replace current products. These new variable isomeric ratios of synthetic nicotine products may ultimately assist adults in quitting or reducing their overall dependence on current tobacco, vape and nicotine products that deliver only the purported highly addictive 'S' form of nicotine."
The granting of the Australian TFN® R-S nicotine cessation patent is in addition to existing Next Generation Labs patents that have been issued in China, South Korea, Japan, Canada, Europe and the United States. All patents relating to the use of combinational R- and S- isomer synthetic nicotine are the sole intellectual property of Next Generation Labs and have not been licensed for use by any third party or corporate entity.
*S-isomer nicotine is the nicotine form that naturally occurs in tobacco and that is often processed into tobacco derived nicotine liquids, or used in pharmaceutical nicotine cessation products such as patches and gums.
About Next Generation Labs ('NGL'): Since 2014 NGL has been the world's largest manufacturer of combinational R-S isomer, isolated R-isomer and S-isomer synthetic nicotine under the federally-registered brand name TFN®. NGL has helped brand owners develop novel non-tobacco products using TFN® nicotine that offers smokers and tobacco users a real alternative to combustible tobacco products, as well as true alternatives to tobacco through its creation of a synthetic nicotine that is free of all tobacco. Unlike some other nicotine, NGL's TFN® product is devoid of any tobacco constituents from point of selection of raw material inputs through to the completion of its manufacturing process. NGL's TFN® products are manufactured under strict conditions to meet cGMP, USP and EU standards to achieve a level of 99.97% pure synthetic nicotine.
