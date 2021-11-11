BARNESVILLE, Ga., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On a nearly daily basis, one of America's top medical advocates is hearing from the next generation of veteran service men and women about a connection and pattern of the military's use of "Solvent" (a chemical, cleaning agent) with blood diseases leading to Leukemia.
In response to this multi-generational health crisis, long time Patient Advocate and 43-year career Oncology Nurse, Gail Trauco, R.N., BSN-OCN is leading a team of medical and legal experts to help U.S. veterans and their families. Solvent's ties to Leukemia represents a shocking trend and dirty little secret that is devastating American families. Trauco and her team of committed professionals are out to advocate for veterans and families of decedents restitution nationwide.
"For nearly a decade, I have been hearing about more veterans being diagnosed as new cases of leukemia," says Trauco who has helped more than 5,000 families through critical health events and medical billing nightmares. "And from the next generation of veterans, from both the Gulf War and Post-911 service, some originally had polycythemia vera (PCV) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) which progressed to leukemia. A physician at the VA in Shreveport, Louisiana told one family that I spoke with that he believed 'Solvent' was the cause of her husband's Leukemia."
According to Trauco, Solvent has differing "recipes" for its mixture dependent upon intent for use and branch of the military. For example, Air Force mechanics used Solvent known as P-D-680, Type II. It was considered a rather mundane product sold in hardware stores as mineral spirits and is even currently available for purchase on Amazon. The Air Force has long required that military jet engine bearings and other parts be degreased and cleaned with this clear, aromatic liquid. It has also been used as a general all-purpose cleaner and Solvent exposure by service men and women has been both transdermal and by inhalation.
"Benzene is an aromatic hydrocarbon. It was widely used as a solvent in the past, and it was reported to be among the solvents used by Gulf War veterans," according to the Gulf War and Health Volume 11: Generational Health Effects of Serving in the Gulf War (2018). "This hydrocarbon is also considered to be a VOC due to its physicochemical properties. Benzene is a known human carcinogen and causes leukemia. These data show that both Gulf War and Post-9/11 service members may have been exposed, voluntarily and involuntarily, to benzene from several sources during their deployment, whether from its use as a solvent, as a component of jet and vehicle fuels, or as a byproduct of waste disposal in burn pits." https://www.nap.edu/read/25162/chapter/9#321
The Environmental Protection Agency defines exposure as: You can be exposed to a substance only when you are in contact with it. You may be exposed by breathing, eating, or drinking the substance, or by skin contact. Various factors include the dose (how much), the duration (how long), and how you are in contact with it. You must also consider any other chemicals you are exposed to and your age, sex, diet, family traits, lifestyle, and state of health.
For more information about Solvent related, life threatening health concerns, medical advocacy for affected U.S. Veterans, and financial relief for service men and women and their families contact Gail Trauco, R.N., BSN-OCN by phone 770-329-3340 or email gail@MedicalBill911.com.
About Gail Trauco, R.N., BSN-OCN
Based just outside Atlanta, Trauco frequently travels around the United States to help patients, medical practitioners, and pharmaceutical companies align on best case solutions. She has gained a reputation as a fierce advocate for patient's rights and for resolving some of the most difficult medical cases in the currently crippled American healthcare system. As a lifelong medical industry professional and frequent on camera expert, she is equal parts Gloria Allred, Erin Brokovich, and Nancy Grace…with a pinch of Dog the Bounty Hunter.
Media Contact
John Stellar, Everyone's PR, +1 (818) 853-7100, john@e-pr.com
SOURCE Gail Trauco, R.N., BSN-OCN