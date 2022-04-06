Vitalchat's newest 2.0 platform fills a critical gap in the telehealth landscape—an affordable televisit and AI-enabled e-sitter solution that can be stood up in minutes on existing hardware.
ASHBURN, Va., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vitalchat, an innovative provider of digital health solutions, today announced the launch of the next generation of touchless telehealth platform.
The new platform, which combines AI-enabled virtual sitter and virtual visits, is the only software of its kind that is able to run on any commodity device and can be deployed quickly across the continuum of care.
"When we launched the initial platform in the early days of Covid-19, it was the result of years of building a solution that could address the longtime technology challenges around telehealth. And the market responded remarkably well to that. Since then, we have continued to innovate in the telehealth space, adding a host of client-guided features, such as voice commands, translation and direct connect, as well as continuing to lower the cost of hardware," said Alicia Moura, Vitalchat's Chief Marketing Officer.
A key component of the new platform is the self-service portal, which allows channel partners and healthcare organizations to deploy, expand, configure and manage the platform and devices. This means that organizations have full control over the system and can fully customize based on their needs—without needing to go through or wait for a third party.
"It's incredibly valuable for our clients to be able to access and manage their telehealth systems—and it was important to us to make sure they could do that simply and efficiently. This is just the next step in providing a virtual health platform that is increasingly scaleable, flexible and affordable," said Ghafran Abbas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Vitalchat.
