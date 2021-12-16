ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Step Recovery - an intensive outpatient and addiction recovery program for young adult men - recently celebrated its fifteenth anniversary and will continue to provide sustainable solutions for addiction recovery. Programs at Next Step Recovery include intensive outpatient programs, as well as extended care sober living programs and job support that prioritize lasting sobriety, no matter the past challenges an individual has faced.
"We started Next Step Recovery in 2006 as the first and only clinically driven Sober Living Program for men in the area," says founder and director, Susan Stader, "The need was there. Men who had struggled with maintaining sobriety needed another option to continue the healing process. Next Step Recovery provides that option and the message that hope and healing are possible."
The Intensive Outpatient Program was added in 2016 to address the need for a small boutique program that provided individualized attention and care. For men who have previously felt like another faceless number in large rehab facilities, Next Step Recovery offers intimate care - with no more than 12 members in the group at one time. It is this individualized attention that Stader attributes to the center's success.
"We don't put our clients in a box here. We consider our clients to be unique individuals and address everything from mental health challenges to past trauma to things our clients are passionate about and work these concepts into recovery," Stader continues, "If we provide programs and services that meet these men where they are, then they have a greater chance of finding lifelong sobriety."
Next Step Recovery options include a wide range of programs that not only address addiction but offer different therapies that help individuals navigate triggers over time. Brain Spotting and DBT skills are taught as a resource for relapse prevention as well as case management and job support.
The program continues to grow by offering new, alternative therapies while maintaining the intimacy of small program sizes. Next Step Recovery now offers mindfulness yoga, meditation group classes, and Sunday adventures each weekend. "We remind each of the men in our program that there is joy outside of addiction. We will continue to spread this message of hope for the next fifteen years, and beyond."
To learn more about Next Step Recovery and its service, reach out to Susan directly at Susan@NextStepRecovery.com, or visit them online at https://www.nextsteprecovery.com/.
