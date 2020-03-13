WASHINGTON, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, March 20, the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) celebrates Match Day for the 2020 NRMP Main Residency Match. Medical school students and graduates from the United States and around the world will learn in which U.S. residency program they will train for the next three to seven years. Match Day marks the close of Match Week (March 16-20) and has been considered by many a rite of passage for young physicians.
"Match Week is pivotal in the lives of tens of thousands of physicians, and the NRMP is honored to usher them toward their futures through a reliable and equitable process," says NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "This is another banner year for the medical education community in terms of increases in the number of applicants and positions and the NRMP is excited that this year will complete the transition to a Single Match and the integration of osteopathic senior students as sponsored applicants. The NRMP looks forward to celebrating medical students and graduates for all that they have accomplished and all that is still to come in their medical careers. NRMP is grateful to be a part of this annual event."
Match Week Schedule
Match Week begins on Monday, March 16, at 11:00 a.m. ET when applicants learn if they have matched to a training program. Monday through Thursday, unmatched applicants participate in the Match Week Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program® (SOAP®) to apply for positions that did not fill when the matching algorithm was processed. On Match Day, Friday, March 20, at 1:00 p.m. ET, NRMP releases the results of the Match, including the Advance Data Tables which include key data about Match results. Additional data will be published in early May in the 2020 Main Residency Match Results and Data Book.
View reports from previous Matches
Follow the Joint Match Week Celebration!
This year, the NRMP, American Medical Association (AMA), and Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) welcomes the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), and the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) to the joint Match Week campaign to celebrate the 2020 Main Residency Match on Tagboard, YouTube, and Twitter. Match participants and the medical education community are encouraged to post pictures, videos, and congratulatory messages commemorating the event, and those interested in the transition from undergraduate to graduate medical education are encouraged to follow #Match2020 on social media.
The Match Process
For applicants, the Main Residency Match process begins in the fall during the final year of medical school, when they apply to the residency programs of their choice. Throughout the fall and early winter, applicants interview with programs. From mid-January to late February, applicants and program directors rank each other in order of preference and submit the preference lists to NRMP, which processes them using a computerized mathematical algorithm to match applicants with programs. Research on the NRMP algorithm was a basis for awarding The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 2012.
About NRMP
The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 44,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).
To schedule an interview with NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, contact media@nrmp.org. Reporters should contact local medical schools and hospitals directly for details on their Match Day activities and residency program activities.