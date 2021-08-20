NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NXGT) has submitted its June 30, 2021 Quarterly filing with OTCMarkets.com to remain in compliance. The Quarterly filing can be accessed by using the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGT/news.

About Nexteligent 

Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (www.nexteligent.com) is a professional services firm serving the healthcare industry with business process optimization, administration, and financial management solutions. As part of its growth strategy, Nexteligent acquires small-to-medium size companies that service the healthcare industry and combines them with its specialized divisions to unlock their greater potential. Nexteligent provides revenue cycle management and financial services, durable medical equipment supply and management, preventative wellness and chronic care management, healthcare IT including telemedicine, and consulting services to hospitals, clinics, doctors, labs and skilled nursing facilities.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are "forward-looking" statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "ensure," "expect," "if," "intend," "estimate," "probable," "project,"  "forecasts," "predict," "outlook," "aim," "will," "could," "should," "would," "potential," "may," "might," "anticipate,"  "likely," "plan," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions, and the negative thereof, are intended to identify  forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, may include projections of their respective future financial performance, their respective anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in their respective businesses. These statements are only predictions based on current expectations and projections about future events.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexteligent-submits-june-30-2021-quarterly-filing-to-otc-markets-301359551.html

SOURCE Nexteligent Holdings

