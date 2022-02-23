WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nextremity Solutions, Inc., a Strategic Commercialization Organization (SCO) with a focus on the extremity musculoskeletal space, located in "The Orthopedic Capital of the World," Warsaw, Ind., announces the upcoming commercial launch of its new LapiPrep System this Spring.
The LapiPrep System is an instrument system that provides surgeons with a comprehensive, versatile jig and integrated, modular components that is designed to allow for accurate and repeatable deformity correction and precise preparation of the first metatarsal and medial cuneiform of a patient's foot to perform a Lapidus bunion procedure. Precisely controlling the IM angle, frontal plane rotation, and sagittal plane correction of the metatarsal, all while allowing surgeons the ability to distract and compress as needed is the hallmark of the system. The patent pending design and modularity allows for curettage, saw cuts, or burr preparation as determined by the surgeon and their specific surgical preference, whether traditional open or MIS.
The system was purposefully designed to guide and facilitate, but allow surgeons a choice in preparation technique as well as final determination of the fixation method that is best for the patient; namely crossing screws, plating options, etc.
"The goal of LapiPrep was to design a simple and straightforward system to address and assist the surgeon with the challenging aspects of the Lapidus procedure, while providing flexibility and freedom to the surgeon. The engineers and surgeon team have spent an extraordinary amount of time to get this right, and we're excited to introduce it to the market," stated Ryan D. Schlotterback, Chief Technology Officer for Nextremity Solutions.
