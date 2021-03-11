WARSAW, Ind., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nextremity Solutions, Inc., a Strategic Commercialization Organization (SCO) with a focus on the extremity musculoskeletal space, located in "The Orthopedic Capital of the World," Warsaw, Ind., announced that it will begin commercialization efforts of its StealthFix™ intraosseous fixation platform; a novel fixation platform for use in both upper and lower extremities.
StealthFix is an intraosseous small bone fixation system for the treatment of arthrodesis, osteotomies and bone fractures. Devices that are currently used in the treatment of these indications are bone plates, staples and screws. The majority of these treatment options are placed on bone. The prominence of these devices has been reported to cause soft tissue irritation, as well as pain in some patients. This typically will lead to removal of the hardware in a subsequent surgery. Intraosseous solutions, such as the StealthFix, are completely implanted within the bone, minimizing complications due to hardware prominence.
Ryan Schlotterback, Chief Technology Officer for Nextremity Solutions, commented, "StealthFix has achieved 510(k) clearance for use in the fixation of fractures, fusions, and reconstructions in the lower and upper extremity. We are excited about commercializing this technology. The system's simplicity of insertion, the intraosseous, zero-profile nature of the implant, and the stability and fixation it provides will be a great addition to a partner's portfolio. We look forward to completing our initial launch later this year."
"I look forward to bringing this treatment option to my patients, especially for bunion surgery, mid-foot and rear-foot fusions. There is great potential with this device," states Dr. Chris Coetzee, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Minneapolis.
A unique design feature of the StealthFix platform is the cross-joint construction of the implant. This design feature allows for evenly distributed compression across the fracture or osteotomy site. In finite element analysis, as well as biomechanical testing, the StealthFix implants displayed more strength, stronger bone-to-bone apposition, and reduced gap formation compared to screw and bone plate systems.
Rod K. Mayer, President & CEO of Nextremity Solutions commented, "We are thrilled to bring another innovative technology to the extremity musculoskeletal marketplace. This will be a great opportunity to not only build out this system, but also manufacture it within our own facility, driven by our i3® Strategic Solutions strategy of providing Revenue Ready® solutions to interested strategic partners in the marketplace."
StealthFix is indicated for fixation of bone fractures, fusions, or for bone reconstructions, including arthrodesis in hand or foot surgery, mono or bi-cortical osteotomies in the foot or hand, fracture management in the foot or hand, distal or proximal metatarsal or metacarpal osteotomies, as well as fixation of osteotomies for hallux valgus treatment such as scarf, chevron, etc.
About Nextremity Solutions, Inc.
Nextremity Solutions, Inc. is a privately held Strategic Commercialization Organization (SCO) with a focus on lower and upper extremity, trauma, sports medicine and joint preservation, offering innovative solutions and Revenue Ready® products for various extremity musculoskeletal applications and for the benefit of our industry partners. The Company's procedure-ready, sterile implant systems include uniquely precise, proprietary technology designed to achieve repeatable and superior clinical outcomes.
Media Contact
Dave Temple, Nextremity Solutions, Inc., +1 574-635-3022, dave.temple@nextremity.com
SOURCE Nextremity Solutions, Inc.