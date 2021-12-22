WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nextremity Solutions, Inc., a strategic commercialization organization with a focus on the extremity musculoskeletal space, located in "The Orthopedic Capital of the World," Warsaw, Ind., announced it has expanded its Nextra® Hammertoe System family to provide additional treatment options for surgeons.
The original Nextra Hammertoe System launched in 2012 and was one of the first two-piece, fully reversible, hammertoe options available in the marketplace. Nextremity Solutions founders Lon S. Weiner, MD and Stuart D. Katchis, MD had developed the concept for a hammertoe device that would allow surgeons to perform the procedure without the use of K-wires.
While the success of the Nextra Hammertoe System proved the need for a two-piece hammertoe system, there was still a demand for a system that allowed for K-wires to be used to assist in the placement of the implants. This would require Nextremity Solutions to develop a two-piece cannulated hammertoe system. In 2020, Nextremity Solutions received 510(k) clearance for the Nextra CH Cannulated Hammertoe System. This system provided surgeons an additional two-piece option for the treatment of hammertoe deformity and met the demand to have a system that could utilize K-wires for additional stability and for stabilizing the lesser MTP joints.
Dr. Stuart D. Katchis of Extend Orthopedics located in New York stated, "Since its introduction, the Nextra hammertoe system has provided superior reversable fixation in my hammertoe surgeries. With the addition of the Nextra CH and PEEK implants, I now have a family of products that address every need I have in surgery and allows me to customize my treatment to each patient. Not only do both new systems provide cannulated instruments for precision bone preparation, but the CH system allows for the wire to be left in to temporarily fix across the Metatarsal Phalangeal Joint as needed."
In September 2021, Nextremity Solutions received another 510(k) clearance for the Nextra PEEK Hammertoe System. This two-piece, non-cannulated system is made of a material known as polyetheretherketone (PEEK). This material is radiolucent, allowing surgeons better visibility of the joint post-surgery. This visibility can help surgeons determine the progression of joint fusion and healing in the patient.
"The Nextra PEEK and CH products are both game changers in hammertoe surgery. These products provide reproducible and consistent results, as well as much-needed sizing options. This technology will remove any uncertainty throughout the preoperative, intraoperative, and postoperative periods. Thanks to the Nextra PEEK and CH products, the foot and ankle surgeon will now be able to confidently and consistently provide world-class hammertoe repair for his or her patients," commented Nicholas Dodson, DPM of Ankle & Foot Associates, LLC located in Georgia.
The Nextra Hammertoe Correction System, Nextra CH Hammertoe Correction System, and Nextra PEEK Hammertoe Correction System are indicated for small bone reconstruction limited to interphalangeal repair and fusion of the lesser toes.
