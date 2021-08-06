NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant providing corporate benefits, property and casualty (P&C), retirement and individual solutions, today announced the formation of its Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Group. Establishing the OHS Group advances NFP's efforts to deliver the specialized expertise, capabilities and resources clients need to address complex risks across industries, products and programs.
The OHS Group offers comprehensive occupational health, safety, loss control and organizational effectiveness services, as well as online training. By strategically deploying a team of specialists and leading-edge technology, the OHS Group will provide real-time, remote jobsite survey, consultation and review, creating actionable insights for clients. Services include ISO consulting, regulatory compliance (including OSHA), organizational safety effectiveness and leadership, loss control and claims advocacy, and ethics and sexual harassment training. Ross Gnesin, senior vice president, leads the OHS Group and reports to Sean Hickey, NFP's senior vice president, Risk Management Services.
"In this environment, clients need much more than traditional walk-throughs and simple inspection services to navigate risks, comply with regulations and keep their employees safe," said Hickey. "The complexity of what companies are facing – including regulation, compliance, safety and training – requires specialized expertise. We're meeting this need by bringing together a cohesive team of experienced specialists focused on delivering insight, guidance and ongoing support that informs strategy and keeps employers focused on what they do best."
"Forming the OHS Group is an exciting step for NFP that enhances the value we deliver to employers," said Gnesin. "With a talented team and leading-edge technology, we will work proactively and efficiently to exceed client expectations with effective solutions to chronic, immediate and frequently pressing problems. Our comprehensive approach, coupled with the industry-specific knowledge we have across NFP, really sets us apart in the market."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 6,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 5th best place to work in insurance and 6th largest US-based privately owned broker (Business Insurance); 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 13th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
