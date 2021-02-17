NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions today announced that it will be offering a 90-minute well-being masterclass for employers. The nation's leading experts in organizational mental well-being will examine how companies can build mentally strong organizations by empowering employers to fully understand and recognize the impacts of the current societal challenges as well as understand the strategies and skills necessary for both employees and businesses to come out of the pandemic stronger and more resilient.
Deb Smolensky, vice president of well-being and engagement for NFP, will lead the virtual discussion, Building a Mentally Strong Organization, on March 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Joining Smolensky will be:
- Jeremy Hunter, PhD, associate professor of practice in the Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University and founding director of Executive Mind Leadership Institute
- Scott Shute, head of mindfulness and compassion programs at LinkedIn
During the session, Dr. Hunter will discuss the critical skills and habits necessary to build a mentally strong organization, particularly in times of fear and uncertainty. Scott Shute will talk about the real-world application by highlighting his experience and roles at LinkedIn.
"Resilience, compassion, innovation, and even stress-reduction are all skills. We aren't born with them and they are not taught in school, yet we can't do our best work or live our best lives without having these skills," said Smolensky. "Every initiative an organization is focused on right now, whether it's Diversity and Inclusion, resiliency, return-to-work safety, upskilling, innovation, or cyber preparedness hinges on employees utilizing these skills effectively. Mental well-being training is no longer a nice to have – it's a business imperative."
"We're thrilled to host this important discussion for professionals across industries as a way to help employees and organizations emerge healthier, stronger and more resilient," said Kim Bell, senior vice president, head of health and benefits at NFP. "As employers work to integrate well-being resources into all aspects of the employee experience, sharing insights and best practices help to inform decisions and enhance impact. We will keep driving conversations that emphasize the importance of mental well-being and support employers that want to go further with their well-being programs."
Registration for Building a Mentally Strong Organization is free and open to all interested employers.
