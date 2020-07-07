ORANGEBURG, N.Y., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nice-Pak (www.nicepak.com), the pioneer and leading producer of wet wipes, including disinfectant wipes for consumer markets, announced today that it has generated data showing its products (EPA Reg. No. 9480-5) demonstrated efficacy against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Nice-Pak's wipes are sold under the Grime Boss® brand, as well as many popular private labels.
The testing was conducted in early May by Microbac, a premier testing laboratory that offers antimicrobial/antiviral testing for disinfectants, antiseptics, sanitizers and medical devices, and was completed in line with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) test methods and guidelines. The data will be sent to the EPA for review and approval. If approved, Nice-Pak will update its products' labels, providing consumers with a proven effective solution to kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus, when used according to label instructions.
"As the world continues to face the COVID-19 crisis – and as Americans start to reopen businesses and public spaces – effective cleaning and hygiene solutions will remain essential," said Jim Dalton, Vice President and Head of Research & Development, Nice-Pak. "These positive test results support Nice-Pak's mission and commitment to protect consumers from harmful pathogens and help keep them clean and healthy."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies and officials continue to recommend cleaning surfaces followed by disinfection (using EPA's List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2) as a best practice measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in households and community settings. Frequent disinfection of surfaces and objects touched by multiple people is important, and can be easily done with a wipe product.
"Today's announcement marks a critical step forward as we learn how to control and mitigate the SARS-CoV-2 virus to keep our communities safe," said Robert Julius, Chief Executive Officer, Nice-Pak. "We look forward to working closely with the EPA as they review these important data, while continuing our ongoing efforts to meet the increased demand for wipes."
Nice-Pak's sister-company, PDI, announced its Super Sani-Cloth® wipes, the number one disinfecting wipe in healthcare, are effective against SARS-CoV-2. The data has been submitted to the EPA for review.
Nice-Pak has been the leading pioneer of wet wipes for nearly 60 years helping families live cleaner, healthier lives. Nice-Pak produces high demand essential cleaning products including Disinfecting Wipes, Antibacterial Hand Wipes, and Personal Hygiene Wipes.
About NICE-PAK
Headquartered in Orangeburg, NY, Nice-Pak is a global leader in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of pre-moistened wipes. Since 1957, Nice-Pak and its family of companies have been the go-to choice for surface and skin hygiene in hospitals, restaurants, and homes around the world. The portfolio of Nice-Pak brands includes Nice N Clean®, Grime Boss®, and Wet-Nap®.
Over the years, Nice-Pak has introduced numerous wet wipe innovations for the consumer, healthcare, foodservice and other commercial markets. These include many firsts, such as the original Wet-Nap® for food services; the development of the first alcohol swab for hospitals in 1963; the first resealable baby wipes travel pack for on-the-go portability in 1986; the disinfecting wipe in 1987; the antimicrobial alcohol gel hand wipe in 2003; the Eco-Pak for household disinfecting in 2010; and the first dispersible wipe made with 100% plant-based material in 2014. Visit Nicepak.com to learn more.
About PDI
PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing. Visit WeArePDI.com to learn more.
About Microbac Laboratories
Microbac Laboratories operates the largest network of privately held testing facilities in the United States, providing broad analytical offerings and testing insights across the environmental, food and life science markets. A family-run company with more than 50 years' experience honing its craft, Microbac is on a mission to improve the world around us, one test at a time.
