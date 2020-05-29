WASHINGTON, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightingale Partners LLC, the country's leading health care qualified opportunity zone fund and advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Matthew McGuire, PhD to the role of Sr. Advisor, Investment Relations.
"Dr. McGuire is a unicorn in impact investor relations, a rare talent skilled in finance and progressive investment policy who will drive our transactions at Nightingale," said John Gorman, Founder and Chairman. "He's truly an amazing human being with vast reach and relationships. We're fortunate to have him and look forward to his tremendous impact."
In addition to his role in crafting Nightingale's investment marketing strategy, McGuire fulfills the critical role within the organization as the executive responsible for fundraising, deal structuring and execution.
McGuire said, "I am excited to join Nightingale's efforts to improve healthcare service delivery in underserved communities across the United States. Social determinants of health have been an overlooked part of healthcare for too long, and no one is better positioned to address that gap than John and his colleagues at Nightingale."
Prior to joining Nightingale, Dr. McGuire has spent considerable time in both the private and public sectors, focusing on ways that 'private capital can do more public good'. In the private sector, he has served in senior roles at Ariel Investments, Citadel, and TPG Growth's The Rise Fund. He also worked in Dubai for The Abraaj Group, which he joined to create and lead a policy institute focused on emerging markets investing.
Dr. McGuire's public sector experience includes time at both the federal and state levels. In 2015, Dr. McGuire was appointed by President Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Executive Director of the World Bank Group. As the U.S. Executive Director, Dr. McGuire represented the United States as the largest shareholder on the World Bank Group institutions. Previously, he served the Obama administration in senior roles in the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. He also worked for New York State Comptroller Carl McCall, at the New York State Common Retirement Fund.
Earlier in his career, McGuire ran several non-profit programs in the U.S. and abroad, focusing in particular on the fields of workforce development and affordable housing development. Dr. McGuire earned his Ph.D. in Anthropology from Harvard University and a BA from Brown University, as well as a Certificate of Religious Studies from the University of London.
About Nightingale Partners LLC
Nightingale is a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund and advisory firm connecting capital to payers and providers of care to the medically underserved. Nightingale's mission is to improve the quality of care and reduce unnecessary health care expenditures for our most vulnerable patients through advanced technology, locally-curated social services providers, and innovative financing to address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).
CONTACT: Gabe Hitchcock, Chief of Staff, gabe.hitchcock@nightingalepartners.org