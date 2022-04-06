Darren Sudman is co-founder of Simon's Heart, the organization he and his wife Phyllis founded in memory of their son Simon, who died in infancy partly due to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Neil Epstein is the VP of Sales and Marketing at Nikomed, a global supplier of electrocardiogram (ECG) electrodes and other heart monitoring products.
HATBORO, Pa., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A chance introduction by mutual friends revealed a deep concern that Darren and Neil shared: cardiac issues in children. From that initial conversation, a joint effort was formed dedicated to raising awareness of the critical need for heart screening for kids.
"Donating ECG electrodes and related products and participating in Simon's Heart fundraisers was just the beginning," states Epstein. "We truly believe in their mission and wanted to demonstrate our support in a way that could reach as many people as possible." To that end, Nikomed recently introduced new packaging graphics for its popular Trace 1® and Nikotabs ECG electrode brands, which now prominently features the Simon's Heart logo and URL.
The goal is simple: to dramatically raise recognition among healthcare professionals, parents, and others of the efforts of Simon's Heart to advocate for heart screening that may uncover early warning signs and prevent SCA in children. Epstein adds, "If featuring the Simon's Heart logo on our package is the catalyst for preventing just one more death due to SCA, it is absolutely worth it."
Nikomed distributes 100 million ECG electrodes per year in North America alone. With the inclusion of the Simon's Heart logo and message now on its packaging, the extension of the organization's reach, namely to the greater healthcare community, is substantial.
Simon's Heart hopes that initiatives like this one will help the organization gain greater visibility among practitioners. Sudman commented, "Right now, our message of the need for heart screenings for kids is primarily reaching parents and student-athletes. We want to engage more doctors, nurses, and other health professionals to establish a dialogue with us that will lead to better solutions. EKGs are routine for adults. Kids only get heart screenings when health professionals suspect a problem. That situation must change to save more lives."
A major initiative for Simon's Heart is Screen Across America. Working with a network of more than seventy-five cardiologists, Simon's Heart has provided free heart screenings to over 18,000 students throughout the United States. To date, more than one hundred students were found to have heart conditions. The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates about 2,000 children die every year from SCA. It is the leading cause of death of student-athletes.
In addition to representing Simon's Heart on its packaging, Nikomed donates ECG supplies to the organization throughout the year and continues to support several of its fundraising events. Plans are currently in the works to introduce the Simon's Heart logo to additional Nikomed heart screening product packaging, and related equipment. "Our efforts for Simon's Heart will only continue to grow," concludes Epstein. "There is no greater pain than that of the unexpected and sudden loss of a child. It is our sincere hope that these continuing efforts in support of Simon's Heart will help lead us to the day when SCA-related deaths in children are no longer worthy of a statistic."
# # # #
About Nikomed USA, Inc.
Founded in 1986, Nikomed USA is headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania. As the only ECG electrode supplier in the world that sells exclusively through distribution, the company provides a full line of the highest quality equipment, devices, and accessories to the healthcare industry, including Resting and Monitoring ECG Electrodes, Electro-Surgical Grounding Pads, and Related Accessories through its extensive network of distribution partners. For more information, please visit: nikomedusa.com.
About Simon's Heart
Simon's Heart was established in 2005 in memory of Simon Sudman, a healthy three-month-old who died from an undetected heart condition. The organization provides free heart screenings to students; advocates for legislation to protect student athletes; distributes AED devices; promotes research through its digital registry; and raises awareness through cause marketing campaigns. For more information, visit simonsheart.org.
For additional press information, please contact:
Ed Delia
Delia Associates
908-534-9044
Media Contact
Ilena Della Ventura, Delia Associates, 908-534-9044, idellaventura@delianet.com
SOURCE Nikomed