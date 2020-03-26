MELVILLE, N.Y., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Instruments Inc., innovator of advanced microscope systems, today announced that it will assume direct representation for all Research Microscopy BioSystems products in the New England and Upstate New York regions. With increased demand from the scientific community for cutting-edge technology and highly skilled staff to properly support it, Nikon is well poised with a multi-tiered and highly trained technical team including sales, advanced imaging, scientific applications, and software support.
The current Nikon dealers in these regions, Micro Video Instruments Inc. (MVI) and Morrell Instrument Company will continue as authorized Nikon dealers and support for the Clinical, Educational, Industrial and Materials markets. They will also remain authorized service providers for Nikon Microscope products. The decision to move to direct sales for Nikon's higher end Research BioSystems products mirrors the business model employed throughout the rest of the US by Nikon.
"Our customers are always our first priority, and we believe this move will help us to work more closely with the scientific community and to provide the best cutting-edge and emerging imaging technologies to address applications today and in the future" said Steve Ross, Ph.D., Director, Products & Marketing, Nikon Instruments Inc, "We look forward to the open communication and direct partnerships that this business model facilitates."
Current customers are being contacted individually to help ensure a smooth transition. This change will be effective April 1, 2020.
To learn more, visit www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com or contact nikoninstruments.us@nikon.com.
About Nikon Instruments Inc.
Nikon Instruments Inc. is the US microscopy arm of Nikon Healthcare, a world leader in the development and manufacture of optical and digital imaging technology for biomedical applications. Cutting-edge instruments include microscopes, digital imaging products and software. For more information, visit www.microscope.healthcare.nikon.com.